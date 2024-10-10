WHO calls for urgent measures to protect, promote, support mental health in workplace. ……says depression, anxiety leads to loss of 12 billion workdays globally each year

As Nigeria joined the rest of the world to mark this year’s World Mental Health Day, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has called for urgent action to protect, promote and support mental health in the workplace.

WHO also raised the alarm that depression and anxiety has resulted to loss of 12 billion workdays globally each year, costing the global economy around $1 trillion.

The WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, in a message on the World Mental Health Day 2024 on the theme “Healthy Minds at Work, Prioritizing Mental Health in the Workplace”, said each year on October 10th, the organization joins the global community to mark World Mental Health Day, raising awareness of mental health issues worldwide and mobilizing efforts to support mental well-being.

WHO Regional Director said that this year’s theme, “It is Time to Prioritize Mental Health in the Workplace,” underscored the crucial role of work in shaping lives.

According to the WHO Regional Director, a healthy work environment not only provides structure and purpose, but also fosters social connections, giving individuals a sense of personal value and identity.

The Director however said, workplaces can also be significant sources of stress, negatively affecting both physical and mental health, adding that factors such as discrimination, poor working conditions, being underpaid or undervalued, harassment, bullying, and lack of control can all contribute to mental health challenges at work.

WHO regional Director further noted that certain workers, such as those in health and emergency services, low-paid or insecure jobs, and casual labour, are particularly vulnerable due to limited support, job security, and legal protections.

“On the flip side, poor mental health can lead to reduced productivity, absenteeism, and higher staff turnover.

“Additionally, people with severe mental health conditions are often excluded from employment or face inequality and stigma in the workplace. Despite these challenges, only 8 of the 47 countries in the WHO African Region reported having mental health promotion programs in workplaces by 2020, and only 3 had active collaborations between mental health services and labour departments.

“Urgent action is needed to protect, promote, and support mental health in the workplace. WHO, through its guidelines on mental health at work and in collaboration with the International Labor Organization, recommends key actions for governments, employers, and other stakeholders.

“These include managing workplace psychosocial risks, promoting mental health through training, supporting employees with mental health conditions, and creating work environments conducive to well-being.

Governments can: Review and implement employment and health policies that ensure parity between mental and physical health in collaboration with workers’ organizations, align employment laws with international human rights treaties to prevent discrimination against workers with mental health conditions”.

Others, the Regional Director said were to establish pathways between health, social, and employment services to facilitate supported employment and return-to-work programs, build capacity in primary care, occupational health, and mental health services to address mental health conditions at work.

Employers can, incorporate mental health as a core component of occupational safety and health systems and develop specific mental health policies and programs based on WHO recommendations, including training for managers and workers.

Others listed were to equip managers to identify and address stressors, support their teams, and manage their own stress and offer reasonable accommodations to support workers with mental health conditions.

According to WHO, “we can prioritize our mental health, learn stress management techniques, and strive for a balanced lifestyle, recognize signs when mental health is declining and seek support from trusted individuals, colleagues, or health professionals”.

The world health body therefore called on the region to commit to investing in mental health in the workplace, saying. investing in people is the best investment any organization can make.

“A mentally healthy workforce is engaged, innovative, motivated, and productive, contributing to the success of any organization”, WHO said.