Who blinks first: NLC president Ajaero shuns police invitation as Labour threatens nationwide strike if arrested

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has directed all its affiliates across the country to be on alert and prepare for a nationwide economy shutdown if the president, Joe Ajaero is arrested and detained by the police over an allegation of terrorism financing slammed on him by the force.

Ajaero was on Monday invited by the Police for questioning in connection with the allegation of involvement in terrorism financing, criminal conspiracy, and treasonable felony among others

This development irked the Congress to call for an emergency meeting of its National Executive Council (NEC) in Abuja on Tuesday morning.

Speaking earlier with workers, who had assembled at the Labour House in solidarity with the Congress President and to follow him to the Police headquarters, the NLC Deputy President, Kabiru Ado Sani, said that the invitation to Ajaero was an invitation to workers

Also, the communique of the NEC meeting handed to Journalists in Abuja said the congress convened an emergency meeting to deliberate on the recent developments surrounding the invitation of the President of the Congress, Comrade Joe Ajaero, by the Nigeria Police Force.

It further reads that: “This invitation is premised on a clearly unfounded and politically motivated investigation into alleged terrorism financing, cybercrime, subversion, criminal conspiracy, and treasonable felony.

“The NEC notes with grave concern that rather than extending the demand by the Congress for the earlier invasion of its national headquarters by security agencies, the Nigeria Police has chosen to embark on this spurious and fortuitous journey of intimidation, harassment, and witch-hunting.

“This is nothing but a travesty and a blatant attempt to stifle the voice of the working people and their leadership, as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the International Labour Organization (ILO) Conventions 87 and 98.

In light of this, the NEC of the NLC resolves as follows:

“We Shall Honour the Invitation: As a responsible labour centre committed to the rule of law and due process, the NLC shall honour the invitation extended to its President by the Nigeria Police but will demand for extension of time given the nature of the invitation.

“However, we wish to state unequivocally that this does not in any way legitimize the baseless allegations levelled against him.

“The NEC strongly condemns the continued harassment of the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress and other Labour leaders. We view this as a calculated attempt to weaken and destabilize the labour movement, which has always stood as a bastion of democratic principles and the voice of the Nigerian masses.

“The NEC warns the state to desist from its evil intentions and stop the ongoing witch-hunt against the leaders of the Congress forthwith. The Congress will not sit idly by while the rights and freedoms of its members and leaders are trampled upon with impunity by the State.

The communique signed by the Deputy President of the Congress, Ado Sani Minjibir further “directs all affiliates and state councils to immediately commence the process of mobilizing their members across the nation.

“The Congress will not hesitate to take all necessary actions, including mass protests and industrial actions, to protect the integrity and independence of the labour movement. If anything happens to the President of the Congress or any other leader of the Congress in furtherance of these tendentious allegations by the State; NEC puts all its affiliates and state councils to proceed on indefinite nationwide strike action by 12:00 Midnight today.

“The NEC calls on all civil society allies and the general populace to stand in solidarity with the Nigeria Labour Congress in this critical moment. The fight against injustice and oppression is a collective one, and we urge all Nigerians to rise in defense of our shared democratic values.

“The Nigeria Labour Congress remains resolute in its commitment to defending the rights and interests of workers and the Nigerian people. We shall not be cowed or intimidated by these desperate attempts to silence us. We stand firm in our resolve to uphold justice, fairness, and the rule of law in our beloved country”.

Meanwhile, Falana and Falana Chamber have written to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and attention to DCP for the extension of the invitation to Ajaero to August 29th to enable him to prepare and consult his lawyer.

It further requested the police to give details of the terrorism financing, criminal conspiracy, reasonable felony, subversion, and cybercrime allegations levelled on the worker’s president.

The chamber letter signed by Samuel Ogala said the comrade president had scheduled another engagement before the receipt of the letter and therefore was unable to honour the police invitation.

However, The International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) has condemned what it described as the escalating attacks on the trade union movement in Nigeria.

It expressed worry over the ongoing harassment and intimidation of the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) stating that the action is against workers rights.

The confederation recalled that: “This week, the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Joe Ajaero was summoned by the police as part of an investigation into “criminal conspiracy” and “terrorism financing”.

“Earlier this month, heavily armed security forces raided and occupied the headquarters of the ITUC-affiliated NLC, arresting a union worker and wrecking the organisation’s bookshop”.

Reports indicated that 13 people were killed by security forces during a protest for economic justice.

Since 2023, Nigerian trade unions have faced a campaign of harassment and intimidation, including the violent assault of Joe Ajaero in November.

ITUC General Secretary Luc Triangle said: “The situation in Nigeria is deeply concerning. These latest events come on the back of a sharp rise in intimidation and repression of trade unions.

“This includes the harassment of activists, the violation of collective bargaining rights and the violent suppression of peaceful protests. We see the systematic contravention of ILO conventions by the Nigerian government, particularly those related to freedom of association and the right to organise.

“Nigeria is a leader in Africa, it is important that the government there sets a good example regarding respect for human and labour rights and the rule of law. We call on the government to stop these attacks including the intimidation and judicial harassment of President Joe Ajaero and the NLC.”