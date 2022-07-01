Champion Newspapers Limited
White Money celebrates his 31st birthday in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-r... Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Chisco Group, Chief (Dr.) Chidi Anyaegbu; Winner of Big Brother Naija Season 6 ;Hazel Oyeze Onou .popularly known as White Money; Dr Ikem Ume-Ezeoke; during the celebration of White Money birthday in Lagos 26/6/2022...PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r… Lady Maryann Tickey Mmerigwo; Winner of Big Brother Naija Season 6 ,Hazel Oyeze Onou Popularly known as White money ;  Chief Executive Officer of Merimerid International Limited High Chief Henry Iyke Mmerigwo (ONWA ALAIFE).Founder & CEO- Westfield Energy resourced Limited Mr Henry Okolie –Aboh  , during the 31st Birthday celebration  of White Money in Lagos.

L-r …Chief (Mrs.) Perpetua Jugai, White Money; Chief (sir) Cyril Sunday Eze his wife lady Amaka Eze.
Homa Spiritual Director  Sister Ifunanya  Mouegbunam,  (White Money Mother) 2nd right pose with friends at the Birthday party .
L-r…Homa Spiritual Director Sister Ifunanya Mouegbunam; Founder & CEO- Westfield Energy resourced Limited Mr Henry Okolie –Aboh ; Chief Executive Officer of Merimerid International Limited High Chief Henry Iyke Mmerigwo; Lady Maryann Tickey Mmerigwo.
L-r…White Money; Chief (Sir) Cyril Sunday Eze his wife lady Amaka Eze; Chief (Mrs.) Perpetua Jugai, Chief Tochukwu Anadu and Chief Damian Umeh .
L-r …White Money ; Dr Ikem Ume-Ezeoke; King David (at the back) and  Ikem Chidolue (Izaga Nnewi).
Winner of Big Brother Naija Season 6 ;Hazel Oyeze Onou popularly known as White Money; cutting his birthday cake at 31.
L-r… Former Senator Florence Ita-Giwa; Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Chisco Group, Chief (Dr.) Chidi Anyaegbu and   Chief Mike Umeh.
L-r…  Founder & CEO- Westfield Energy resourced Limited Mr Henry Okolie –Aboh ; White Money; Mr Femi Taiwo  and  kanayo kanayo.
L-r… Mr Sr  Ikechukwu  and HRH ,Hon. Igwe Kelvin Ama Etonihu Oputa Obie Ndi Igbo.
L-r… Nigeria Comedian and Producer ;Julius Agwu; Media Entrepreneur Azuka Ogujiuba and  Nigeria Musician Zaki Azzay .
Friends of the Celebrant .
 White Money  with Kanayo Kanayo.
L-r… Comedian Seyilaw; Nigeria Comedian and Producer ,Julius Agwu; Nigeria Musician Zaki Azzay; Victor Ukwuhaiwe and Chike Chukwuka ; during the celebration of White Money birthday at Okunade Bluewaters Scheme Lekki in Lagos 26/6/2022…PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

