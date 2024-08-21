WHD: IAWPA appoints Mayor of Housing, Odum, Elechi, Others as eminent peace ambassadors

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of Housing and Construction Mayor Limited, Mr. My-Ace China, popularly known as Mayor of Housing, former Minority Leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly, High Chief Azubuike Odum, and the CEO of Benvis Hotels Ltd., Chief Bernard Elechi and 37 others have been appointed as Eminent Peace Ambassadors by the International Association Of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA), a global peace advocacy group.

My-Ace China, Hon. Odum, Chief Elechi and 37 others were decorated with the award of Eminent Ambassadors of Peace at an event to mark the 2024 World Humanitarian Day, with theme; Act For Humanity, held in Port Harcourt yesterday.

The leadership of IAWPA, also declared My-Ace China an International Mayor of Peace, and appointed him as the head of delegation to lead all eminent peace ambassadors in Nigeria to the forthcoming United Nations Humanitarian Settlement 12th World Urban Forum, holding at Cairo, Egypt on the 4th of November, 2024.

The International Director of IAWPA, His Eminence, Amb. Chidi Ehiriolo performed the decoration of the newly appointed peace ambassadors/awardees. He congratulated and charged them to join the organisation in promoting peace globally.

The International Spokesman of IAWPA, Amb. Dr. Emmanuel Nkweke, said the organisation is committed to make Nigeria proud through peace keeping and humanitarian services.

He described My-Ace China as a committed peace ambassador and a humanitarian who has shown strong interest in achieving the ideals of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially in his home country, describing his appointment as a very commendable one.

The awardees were however, tasked to always stand up for justice and ensure dialogue is used to reach a conclusion to issues.

In his remark as Chairman of the occasion, the Mayor of Housing, Ambassador My-Ace China commended the organisation for giving many Nigerians the opportunity to become global citizens and sometimes establish themselves abroad, and also contribute to the peace of the country.

He said, “Many Nigerians are missing the opportunity of ‘borderlessness’, some kill themselves and die trying to cross the boarders into other nations, but platforms like IAWPA have given us the opportunity to cross the boarders effortlessly, and becoming global citizens and also contribute to the peace in Nigeria and other clients.

“For those that have been awarded today, with this opportunity, they have automatically become global citizens on two fronts if being a humanitarian to make contributions to their immediate environment. Also, becoming a global citizen where you are honoured globally without boarders presents a huge opportunity for Nigerians that might think they are not being honoured locally. You can be local, do your humanitarian services and make your contributions locally, and still be awarded internationally because you belong to international platform.”

He however urged all recipients not to be carried away by the privileges accompanied with being eminent ambassadors, but advised that they should take the onus of the responsibilities and begin to create peace promotional activities around their immediate environments, to be noticed by the organisation, the society and the world.

Amb. China also advised the organisers not to allow themselves to be limited by resources, he advised them to apply more strategic approach to take charge of available human resources.

Speaking further on peace keeping in the state, Nigeria and beyond, the Mayor of Housing said, “Peace is a collective responsibility and cannot be left for the government alone. If we leave peace for the government or the leaders, or any sector of human category, there will be no peace. The can only be peace when we take up the responsibility of endearing peace personally. Without personally peace, there will be no Community peace, without community peace, there will be no global peace.

“So, the first person that needs to promote peace is you and one other most magnetic show of peace is a smile, if you can smile, you be surprised that even the apprehension that is coming close towards you will loose its powers just with the force of a smile. The challenge of humanitarian service is giving from your nothing.”

Addressing Journalists shortly after his appointment and decoration as an Eminent Ambassadors of Peace, former Minority Leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly and ex-Caretaker Chairman of Emohua local government area, Chief Hon. Azubuike Odum thanked the IAWPA for the honour, stating that it really pays to be dedicated to humanitarian services.

Odum, who was represented by the President-elect of Rundele Youths Federation, RYF, Comrade Godwin Omehoma said the recognition will spur him for greater humanitarian and peace keeping services.