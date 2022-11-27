What Sammie Okposo reveals to me before he died – Apostle Suleman

The senior pastor and president of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleiman, has revealed what he and gospel singer Sammie Okposo discussed before his demise.

Sammie Okposo died on Friday morning aged 51.

The news of his sudden passing sparked controversies on social media.

Okposo, who was one of Nigeria’s most decorated gospel musicians, recently hit the headlines over an infidelity scandal.

The singer later tendered an apology but later deleted the message on Instagram.

Following the scandal, he took time off from ministration to retrace his step with God.

Apostle Suleman, a televangelist while paying tribute to the singer, slammed those who he said, were posting pictures after Okposo’s death but never reached out to him in his trying times.

The cleric wrote: “Now they post his pictures…but never reached out in his trying times.

He told me what pastors did to him and we both wept.

“Love has left the church. We have more ‘lawyers’ who are ready to judge than intercessors ready to restore.

“Rest in power my brother.. You conquered!”

His tweet has since garnered reactions from tweeps, with some blaming the religious body for being judgmental.

