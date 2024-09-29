What Nigeria must do to exploit new revenue streams in tourism.

By Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

Stakeholders and investors within the hospitality and tourism sectors heaved a sigh of relief and were elated recently over the efforts of both the Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John and the Minister of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa-Musawa, to revive the tourism industry in the country and make it attractive again for foreign visitors.

The stakeholders were particularly happy over the recent inauguration by the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy of a Committee for the Comprehensive National Cultural Policy Review and standardization which has not been done for a long time.

The Minister of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa-Musawa, inaugurated the Technical Drafting Committee for the review of the National Cultural Policy of Nigeria last week at the Minister’s Conference Room and in her keynote address, highlighted the critical role an updated National Cultural Policy can play in preserving Nigeria’s cultural heritage and promoting socio-economic development.

According to the minister, “The review and development of an updated National Cultural Policy is a critical undertaking that will shape the direction, growth and sustainability of Nigeria’s cultural sector for years to come. Culture is the lifeblood of our nation – it defines our identity, heritage, values, and way of life.”

She further emphasized that the initiative aligns with President Tinubu’s agenda to revitalize and harness the potential of Nigeria’s cultural sector for national development.

The committee, formed in collaboration with the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), was tasked with addressing policy gaps, establishing a robust governance framework, and aligning with both regional and global standards. The committee is expected to complete its assignment and submit a final draft policy document for approval by the Federal Executive Council within six weeks.

Mrs. Ugochi Akudo Nwosu, Director of the Entertainment and Creative Economy Department and a member of the Committee, who represented the Permanent Secretary, Mr. James Sule, reiterated the importance of the National Cultural Policy by stating that “The National Policy on Culture is a legal framework to guide, preserve, present, and promote our unique and diverse culture, national identity, and the sustainable growth of the cultural ecosystem for socio-economic development and job creation.”

Dr. Ikenna Nwosu, speaking on behalf of the CEO of NESG, Dr. Tayo Aduloju, emphasized the committee’s crucial role, declaring that “The policy review creates an opportunity to ensure our cultural policies are inclusive and responsive to the needs of the people. The committee has a critical role to play in promoting innovation, entrepreneurship, and cultural inclusiveness.”

The inauguration ceremony concluded with a commitment from all stakeholders to work collaboratively towards delivering a visionary, inclusive, and implementable cultural policy.

It must be stated that the review of the National Cultural Policy is an exercise that comes at a right time when the nation has been grappling with sharp decline in revenue from the nation’s tourism sector. It should be noted that Nigeria is a country rich in cultural and traditional heritage, wildlife, and antiquities. The Nigeria Tourism Development Corporation has been working with the states to bring more awareness and significance to the traditional festivals, which may become important sources of tourism revenue.

Although the country is an ethnically and culturally diverse society, we have festivals in Nigeria, some of which dates back to the period before the arrival of the two major religions. These festivals include but are not limited to the following: Omabe Festival, Afan National Festival, The Afro Street Festival, Njuwa Fishing Festival, Nwonyo Fishing Festival, Ikeji Arondizuogu Festival, Agila Social and Economic Carnival , Akata Benue Fishing Festival , Annang Festival of Art and Culture, Argungu Fishing Festival, Ovia-Osese Festival, Ayet Atyap annual cultural festival , Ariginya Festival, Badagry Festival, Bala Baràà ma Jalàm cultural festival, Bauchi State Festival of Arts and Culture , Carniriv, Durbar festival, Osun-Osogbo, Eyo festival, Golibe Festival, Kaiama Gani Festival, Gidi Culture Festival, Igogo Festival, Igue Festival, Imo Carnival, Sharo Festival, Imo Awka festival, Ikeji Arondizuogu, ijakadi Festival common to the people of Offa town, Iromo Festival in Igede Ekiti, Lagos Black Heritage Festival among others.

With such a diverse and abundant wealth of resources, Nigeria has the potential to develop a booming tourism industry that can generate substantial revenue for the country.

Here are some key strategies that Nigeria can adopt to capitalize on its cultural and traditional heritage, wildlife, and antiquities to promote tourism and increase economic growth. The Ministry of Tourism must collaborate more closely with the Ministry of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy to actualize the dream of reviving the tourism industry rather than working at cross purposes or in competition with each other.

The nation can preserve and promote its cultural and traditional heritage. Nigeria is home to a wide range of ethnic groups, each with its own unique cultural practices, traditions, and heritage. It is crucial for Nigeria to preserve and promote these cultural assets to attract tourists who are interested in experiencing the country’s rich cultural diversity. By showcasing traditional dances, music, art, and cuisine, Nigeria can offer a truly authentic cultural experience to visitors.

The nation can develop sustainable wildlife tourism. Nigeria is blessed with an abundance of wildlife, including rare species such as elephants, lions, and gorillas. To capitalize on this natural resource, Nigeria must prioritize the conservation of its wildlife habitats and promote sustainable wildlife tourism. By offering guided safaris, wildlife photography tours, and eco-friendly accommodations, Nigeria can attract nature lovers and wildlife enthusiasts from around the world.

The nation should protect and showcase its antiquities. Nigeria is also home to a wealth of ancient artifacts, monuments, and archaeological sites that offer a glimpse into the country’s rich history. It is essential for Nigeria to protect these antiquities from looting and damage and to invest in their preservation and restoration. By showcasing these historical treasures through museums, heritage sites, and cultural festivals, Nigeria can attract history buffs and archaeology enthusiasts who are eager to explore the country’s past.

These should be increased investment in infrastructure and tourism development. To attract more visitors and provide them with a positive experience, Nigeria must invest in modern infrastructure, including transportation, accommodation, and tourist facilities. By improving road networks, expanding airports, and developing tourist attractions, Nigeria can make it easier for tourists to explore the country’s cultural heritage, wildlife, and antiquities.

Government should collaborate with the private sector. Nigeria should collaborate with the private sector to develop and promote tourism initiatives that capitalize on the country’s cultural and natural assets. By partnering with hospitality companies, tour operators, and travel agencies, Nigeria can create tailored tourism packages that cater to the diverse interests and preferences of tourists.

Relevant agencies of government should market Nigeria as a tourist destination. To attract more international visitors, Nigeria must invest in marketing campaigns that highlight the country’s diverse attractions and unique selling points. By showcasing Nigeria’s cultural festivals, wildlife reserves, historical sites, and vibrant arts scene through social media, travel blogs, and tourism websites, Nigeria can increase its visibility as a tourist destination.

Agencies of government should create tourism training programmes. To ensure that Nigeria’s tourism industry meets international standards and provides high-quality services to visitors, the country must invest in tourism training programs for hospitality workers, tour guides, and other tourism professionals. By equipping the workforce with the necessary skills and knowledge, Nigeria can enhance the overall tourist experience and attract repeat visitors.

Government should identify and support community-based tourism initiatives. Nigeria can empower local communities to participate in and benefit from the tourism industry by supporting community-based tourism initiatives. By involving community members in the development and management of tourism projects, Nigeria can create sustainable livelihood opportunities and preserve traditional practices and cultural heritage.

There should be proper monitoring and evaluation of the impact of tourism in Nigeria and other nations to inspire the effort to grow our tourism. To measure the success of its tourism initiatives and identify areas for improvement, Nigeria must establish monitoring and evaluation mechanisms to track visitor numbers, revenue generated, and overall impact on the economy and society. By analyzing data and feedback from tourists, Nigeria can make informed decisions and optimize its tourism strategies for maximum economic benefit.

In 2014, the World Travel and Tourism Council calculated that tourism comprises generates about 11 percent of the global GDP. The organisation also declared that the worth of expert tourist provisions is nearly 6 to 7 percent of complete exports of services and goods. It was gathered that tourism industry hires nearly 6 percent of the global professional staff including railway employees, travel agents, airline employees, taxi workers, hotel employees, bank personnel, insurances, tour or travel guides, vendors, photographers, life savers, potters, as well as individuals in control of locations visited by tourists like art centers, museums, shops, galleries, parks and theatres. The revenue generated by these workers during the season of tourism is enormous and Nigeria has undoubtedly been missing out due largely to the death of its tourism sector.

Insecurity is one of the factors hindering the development and growth of Nigeria’s tourism and should not be taken for granted if government plans to generate income from the sector. Nobody will like to go to where he/she would be killed or kidnapped and made to part with millions of Naira or dollars like it is happening in Nigeria today. The fear of insecurity in the country has created a huge loss of profit accruing to the tourism sector, which is why so much needs to be done and hurriedly too to save the situation.

In conclusion, Nigeria has all the ingredients and potentials necessary to develop a thriving tourism industry that leverages its cultural and traditional heritage, wildlife, and antiquities. By implementing the strategies outlined in this article, Nigeria can unlock the full potential of its tourism sector and generate significant income from domestic and international visitors. With careful planning, investment, and collaboration, Nigeria can position itself as a premier tourist destination in Africa and attract millions of visitors eager to experience all that the country has to offer.