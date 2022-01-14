We’ve no wild polio virus but mutant polio virus circulating -NPHCDA

AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

Federal government yesterday denied recording new Wild Polio Virus (WPV) in the country as speculated but confirmed the outbreak of Mutant Poliovirus Type2 (cMPV2) in the country.

It however said modalities have been put in place by relevant bodies to combat the situation.

This is as it further enjoined Nigerians to present their children for immunisation against preventable diseases in the country.

The statement of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) signed by the Executive Director ,Faisal Shuaib in Abuja said the agency will continue to campaign for the uptake of vaccine to prevent wild polio virus.

The statement made available to newsmen Thursday in Abuja reads in part:

“The attention of NPHCDA and Development Partners has been drawn to reports in some sections of the media claiming that there is an outbreak of a new polio virus in some states. For the avoidance of doubt, no case of Wild Polio Virus (WPV) has been reported anywhere in the country since the last case in 2016. We currently have 395 cases of Circulating Mutant Poliovirus Type 2 (cMPV2) across 27 states and the FCT.

“Nigeria and the African region were certified Wild Polio Virus (WPV) free in 2020, following a rigorous verification and certification process by the African Regional Commission for the Certification of Poliomyelitis Eradication (ARCC) which spanned three years of no detection of WPV. Till date, there has been no case of WPV anywhere in the country.

“cMPV2 outbreaks are caused by immunity gaps in children due to several reasons, including low routine immunization coverage, and missing children during immunization campaigns.

“The suspension of several polio campaigns and other health programmes in 2020, as well as disruptions to routine immunization because of the COVID-19 pandemic, created further immunity gaps which led to new and wider outbreaks, and further increased transmission of the circulating mutant poliovirus both globally and within Nigeria.

“The viruses thrive in areas with poor sanitation, open defecation, and inadequate access to clean drinking water. These have allowed the virus to be easily transmitted from one person to another through contaminated water and poor sewage disposal.

“Malnutrition occasioned by increasing poverty is also a predisposing factor in exposed children. These non-wild polio viruses which originated because of normal changes in the reproduction of viruses in the environment are not as virulent as WPV and are also being reported in many other countries.

“Working with our Donors and Development Partners, Nigeria has already acquired new tools and resources to ensure the outbreaks are contained through very robust outbreak responses using the novel Oral Polio Vaccine (nOPV2) which has been shown to be effective in halting the spread of the cMPV2. All 36 States and FCT have completed at least one nOPV2 Outbreak Response (OBR). Several other rounds of the OBR as well as other campaigns to improve the mucosal immunity of children aged o-5 years old using Injectable Polio Vaccine (IPV) have also been planned for this year. Efforts are also being ramped up to increase routine immunization coverage beyond pre-COVID values”.

The statement assured Nigerians that the Agency and Partners will continue to conduct surveillance and vaccination campaigns to prevent and contain any possible importation of the Wild Polio Virus into the country.

It also used the opportunity to reiterate the importance of parents and caregivers bringing their children for routine immunization against vaccine preventable diseases