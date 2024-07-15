We’ve made significant gains in fight against terrorists- COAS

DANIEL DAUDA

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja said the military has been able to make significant gains against terrorism since he took over within a year ago.

The army chief made the remark during the Nigerian Army day celebration (NADCEL) 2024, which also culminated with the Nigerian Army 161 years anniversary.

While speaking with newsmen, Lagbaja stated that whenever sugains were made, the insurgents reacted in a munber of ways.

He added that was the reason why suicide bombers carried out recent attack on innocent citizens in Gwoza.

He said, “The conduct of offensive and other forms of oppression by the troops deployed in the northeast is ongoing. And as you mentioned, we have made significant gains. Beyond holding defensive positions and other strongholds that are not easily breached by the adversary, we have also taken the battle to the Boko Haram-ISWAP insurgents in their enclaves.

“We just concluded another round of a major offensive, the dry season Offensive, tagged Operation Desert Sanity 3, Lake Sanity 2, and Mountain Sanity 2. During this operation, we made inroads into the Timbuktu Triangle where the troops recovered equipment, including mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicles, artillery pieces, and other high-caliber weapons that were taken many years ago not only from Nigeria but from our international partners.

“We also made significant gains in the Sambisa Forest and even in the Lake Chad Basin, particularly around Kerenowa, Chikun Gudu, Arina Woje, and extending up to Kangarwa in the north.

“Based on the successes we recorded from these offensives and our understanding of Boko Haram’s tactics, we know that whenever they are under immense pressure, they react in various ways.

“One of their reactions is to send out suicide bombers, a tactic they have employed in previous years such as 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019. Following our major offensives like Deep Punch 1, Deep Punch 2, Amni Fakat, and others conducted in the Northeast, there has always been some form of reaction by the terrorists.

“Following our recent dry season offensive, we anticipated the terrorists to behave similarly to the past. We received intelligence that they prepared over 15 female suicide bombers from their camps. What we experienced in Gwoza is just a one-off incident, and I want to assure Nigerians that the troops are on top of the situation.

“The intelligence we received indicated that 15 suicide bombers were sent into Gwoza; three of them succeeded in detonating their bombs. If you observe the pattern of detonation, casualties reduced gradually until the last one was taken out by the troops, resulting in injury to the troops and casualties among the civilian joint task force.

“We are saddened by this occurrence and have intensified measures to prevent a recurrence. One reassuring aspect is that out of 15 suicide bombers sent, only three managed to detonate their bombs. Even though this is regrettable, I would say the troops have performed well.

“Our current efforts include projecting offensives into their enclaves to prevent them from producing suicide vests and other improvised explosive devices. We are also collaborating closely with the intelligence community to ensure our troops stay one step ahead of the insurgents, averting such dastardly acts that occurred in Gwoza.”