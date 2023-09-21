We’ve all it takes to surmount Nigeria’s challenges, become better nation- Abdulsalami Abubakar

.Unemployment, pervasive poverty greatest threat to our existence , says Uzodimma

Chigozie Ikpo, Abuja

Former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami A. Abubakar (GCFR) has expressed optimism that Nigeria as a nation has the capacity to tackle all its present challenges as well as set the pace in Africa and beyond.

Delivering the Chairman’s opening remarks on Thursday, at the Public Book Presentation by the Sun Publishing Limited in Abuja, Abdulsalami said understanding of the nation’s past will propel the country towards its desired future.

He said, “Nigeria is no doubt, going through some challenges and in reality these challenges are not peculiar to Nigeria, rather is a global phenomenon.

“The good news is that we have all it takes to surmount our challenges and press forward for a better Nigeria. To make this happen, all hands must be on deck to change our trajectory and make it possible for Nigeria to have its pride of place in the comity of nations.

“A necessary first step for the much-desired progress is to examine how the past was charted. This is where the book we are unveiling today, The Making of Modern Nigeria – From Pre- colonial Era Till Date, becomes auspicious.

“When we know about Nigeria, we will have invaluable insights to understanding the present-day challenges and the way out of the quagmire.

“Doing so uncannily reminds us of the exhortation of the great Chinese philosopher, Confucius: “Study the past if you must define the present”.

“Knowing Nigeria’s rich past and its present will serve as a springboard for us to work for the realization of a Nigeria of our collective aspirations and dreams in the no distant future. I believe that the Nigeria of our dream is possible when we contribute our quota with every sense of patriotism and nationalism” he said.

Abdulsalami commended the writers of the book, for dedicating it to the founding fathers of the nation and other patriotic Nigerians who contributed their quota to build the country we have today and therefore urged the next generation to continue to give their all in building a strong united Nigeria.

In his Keynote Address, Titled, “Nigeria and the Task of Nation Building”, Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma said Nation building is achievable with cohesion and true patriotism by all Nigerians.

Uzodinma said, “Building the Nigerian nation of our dream would entail creating one strong and cohesive union out of the various ethno-linguistic and religious groups that make up the country.

“Nation building, is the process whereby a society of people with diverse origins, histories, languages, cultures and religions come together within the boundaries of a sovereign state with a unified constitutional and legal dispensation, a national public education system, an integrated national economy, shared symbols and values, as equals, to work towards eradicating the divisions and injustices of the past; to foster unity; and promote a countrywide sense of being proud citizens committed to the country and open to the continent and the world. Therefore, nation building requires conscientious, resilient and unrelenting effort.

“I hold it to be true that the greatest and immediate threats to our nation-building efforts are the rampaging youth unemployment and pervasive poverty in the land.

“These twin cancerous ailments are the parents of virtually every criminality and banditry in the land. They are also the godparents of apathy and lack of patriotic zeal among the citizenry. So let all hands be on the plough to eradicate these two eminent and heinous threats to our collective existence and progress as a nation.

“Permit me to add that in this regard, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is doing great. With the well thought out polices he is putting in place, I have no doubt that the problem of poverty and unemployment will be addressed.

The event which held at the Shehu Musa Yar’adua Centre Abuja, featured the Unveiling and Launching of the Book titled, “The making of modern day Nigeria from Pre-colonial Era till date”, Goodwill messages, Panel Discussion as well as the Book Review, by Mr. Kingsley Osadalor (Esq).

Among dignitaries in attendance were British Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, Gil Atkinson, Former Governor of Bayelsa State, Sen. Seriake Dickson, Hon. Min of Budget and Planning, Sen. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Mr. Garba Shehu and a host of other dignitaries.