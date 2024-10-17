Western Digital Unveils Next-Generation Memory Cards for Media Professionals

Western Digital Corp. has officially launched its latest memory card innovations, introducing the highly anticipated 2TB* SanDisk Extreme PRO® SDXC™ UHS-I and SanDisk microSD™ Express cards to the market. These cutting-edge products, first revealed earlier this year, are now available for purchase, bringing significant upgrades to media and entertainment professionals.

The new memory cards are designed to meet the growing demands of today’s media and entertainment workflows. Whether working on high-resolution projects or capturing 4K video, professionals can now rely on the 2TB* SanDisk Extreme PRO® SDXC™ UHS-I and SanDisk microSD™ Express memory cards for faster and more reliable performance, ensuring smooth handling of even the most data-intensive tasks.

Key highlights of the release include:

2TB SanDisk Extreme PRO® SDXC™ UHS-I Memory Card: The world’s first 2TB UHS-I SDXC™ card offers an enormous storage capacity, enabling creators to capture more high-resolution images and record extended 4K UHD2 videos on a single card. This groundbreaking SD card is set to revolutionize on-the-go content creation.

128GB – 256GB SanDisk microSD Express Memory Card: This microSD card is up to 4.4 times faster than Western Digital’s fastest microSD™ UHS-I card, offering unprecedented speed and performance for professionals handling intensive workflows. With its high-speed transfer capabilities, the SanDisk microSD Express is poised to become a must-have for media creators.

Both products will soon be available at authorized retailers, e-tailers, and through SanDisk.com, offering media professionals powerful new tools to enhance their work.