AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, has reiterated the Nigerian Army’s determination to address the issues of kidnapping and Improvised Explosion Devices (IEDs) on civilians on highways and other roads within the Northeast region.

General Lagbaja, who gave the assurance when he paid an operational visit to the theater Operation Hadin Kai, Maiduguri on Friday, said: “We are going to address the challenges of kidnapping and IED attacks on civilians on the highways and other toads”

The COAS also said: “Since my assumption of office on June 25th, 2023 I was here to felicitate with the troops on joint Sallah celebration. I am back in the theater this time round on operational visit. I just had a brief from the theater Commander, on operational administrative and other issues in a bid to have first hand information r from them”.

“The whole essence of coming this time around is to have an opportunity to go round and physically interact with the troops and hear first hand information from them, their challenges so that the Army headquarters will take appropriate action in addressing the challenges confronting these formations and units in a bid to bring stability to the people of Borno and the region in general “, General Lagbaja added.

He further said: “From here, I am going round all the sector headquarters ; I am going to Damaturu, Monguno and the 7 Division headquarters to hear from them with a view to taking necessary actions in addressing the challenges”.

The COAS ,who arrived Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State on an operational tour to assess the security situation and reinvigorate ongoing counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations being conducted by troops of Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai in the North East Theatre of Operations, also had time to commission newly-constructed coperal and belies wuaters at Maimakari Cantonment.

The Army Chief arrived the theatre Thursday night, 31 August, 2023 and had been briefed by the Theatre Commander, Maj-Gen. Golden Chibuisi on the current security situation of the North East, ongoing operational activities to clear terrorists from their enclaves in the Lake Chad region and the Mandara mountains as well as the challenges of the outfit.

General Lagbaja lauded the troops for the operational successes so far achieved and observed that new trends have been noticed in the activities of the terrorists, adding that they are now reverting to abduction for ransoms, pillaging for logistics and attacking civilians with Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

He assured that Combat enablers would be provided to support ongoing operations to further ensure more pronounced stability in the region.

