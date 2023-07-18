We’re prepared to combat terrorism on West Coast, says Tinubu

Nigeria’s President and Chairman of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Tuesday in Abuja said the security challenges in the West Coast had been thoroughly reviewed and a properly-funded strategy would be instituted to tackle terrorism.

President Tinubu made the disclosure about a new approach by ECOWAS leaders to tackle security, with more measurable results, after a meeting with Presidents of the Republic of Benin, Patrice Talon, Guinea-Bissau, Umaru Sissoco Embalo, and Niger Republic, Mohamed Bazoum, at the State House.

‘‘We have no problems raising funds. We believe we have the instruments to do that. We believe we are capable of raising necessary funds to combat terrorism in the sub-region,’’ the President told newsmen.

President Tinubu noted that the West African leaders had extensive deliberations on sustaining democracy on the West Coast and fashioning out the framework for confronting security.

Earlier at the question and answer session with journalists, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Alieu Touray, reaffirmed the commitment of the leaders to fast-tracking the transition to democracy in Mali, Guinea, and Burkina Faso.

He said ECOWAS would ensure that the transition in the three countries would be robust, credible, and inclusive, while more consideration would be given to specific models of peace and security, troops fighting terrorism, and adequate funding.

Touray said the commission would also welcome support from other partners in combating the insurgents.

.Orders immediate review of N8000 cash transfer

In response to widespread public criticism and concern, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered the immediate review of the proposed N8,000 conditional cash transfer to vulnerable Nigerians, meant to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal.

The president had requested the National Assembly to approve a $800 million loan to ameliorate the hardship induced by the removal of petrol subsidy.

He said 12 million households would receive N8,000 monthly from the loan that is being sourced from the World Bank.

Also, another N500 billion has been appropriated by the National Assembly in an amendment to the 2022 supplementary budget to mitigate hardship as a result of the subsidy cuts.

Presidential spokesman, Dele Alake in a statement on Tuesday said the President’s commitment to dialogue with Nigerians and prioritise their welfare and security under the Renewed Hope Agenda has prompted this swift action.

He said recognising the importance of addressing public sentiment and fostering inclusivity in policy-making, President Tinubu has heeded the voices of the people and instructed an immediate review of the cash transfer programme.

In addition to the revision of the cash transfer programme, the President has directed the unveiling of the entire gamut of government palliative packages to Nigerians.

Alake said, “You will agree with me that it has become part of the culture of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration to constantly dialogue with Nigerians who voted him into office.

The President covenanted with Nigerians that their welfare and security will be topmost in the Renewed Hope Agenda of his government.

“In the last few days, the conventional and new media platforms have become awash with stories of the government intending to embark on conditional cash transfer to vulnerable households mostly affected by the painful but necessary decision to remove subsidy from petrol.

“The story has been widely reported that the Federal Government is proposing to give 12 million households from the poorest of the poor N8,000 monthly for a period of six months as government palliative to reduce the discomfort being experienced by Nigerians consequent upon subsidy removal.

“A lot of ill-informed imputations have been read into the programme by not a few naysayers. The administration believes in the maxim that when there is prohibition, there must be provision.

Since subsidy, the hydra-headed monster threatening to kill the economy, has been stopped, government has emplaced a broad spectrum of reliefs to bring help to Nigerians.

“While it should be noted that cash programme is not the only item in the whole gamut of relief package of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as a listening leader who has vowed to always put Nigerians at the heart of his policy and programme, the President has directed as follows:

“That the N8,000 conditional cash transfer programme envisaged to bring succour to most vulnerable households be reviewed immediately. This is in deference to the views expressed by Nigerians against it.

“That the whole gamut of the palliative package of government is unveiled to Nigerians.

“Immediate release of fertilisers and grains to approximately 50 million farmers and households respectively in all the 36 states and the FCT.”

Alake said the President further assures Nigerians that the N500bn approved by parliament to cushion the pain occasioned by the end of subsidy regime will be judiciously utilised.

According to him, the beneficiaries of the reliefs shall be Nigerians irrespective of their ethnic, religious or political affiliation.

He said President Bola Tinubu has promised to always prioritise the wellbeing of Nigerians and he is irrevocably committed to the vow. A number of decisions taken so far by this administration have buttressed this stance.

“You will recall that the President took a similar decision after listening to complaints from the business community/stakeholders about burdensome taxes, particularly multiplicity of taxes they are made to experience.

“This warranted the signing of four (4) Executive Orders cancelling some classes of taxes, while suspending the implementation dates of others.

“In addition, the President has also set up a Tax Reform/Fiscal Policy Committee to bring up recommendations that will engender a wholesome fiscal environment for the country and remove anti-business barriers,” he said.

He assured Nigerians that President Tinubu will continue to be a listening leader whose ears will not be dull to the views expressed by the citizenry.

“The President believes government exists to cater for the interest of the people and he has demonstrated this so clearly.”

.Army, Police, DSS kill IPOB/ESN fighters in fierce fight in Asaba

Troops of 63 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police and Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have killed two Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network (IPOB/ESN) fighters and arrested five others after a fierce encounter at Fuji junction in Asaba, Delta State.

A statement by Nigerian Army spokesperson, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, said the encounter on Monday followed distress calls that the community was under attack by the terrorists.

The statement said: ” The combined troops swiftly responded; and the terrorists succumbed to the overwhelming firepower of the troops, after two of their members fell in the fire fight that ensued, while the survivors fled to their hideout around Okpanam river, the statement said.