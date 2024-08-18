Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

We’re Not Selling Employment Slots, NNPC Ltd Warns

News
21
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd. (NNPC Ltd.) has called on members of the public, especially jobseekers, to discountenance rumours of employment slots for sale.

The company states that there is no iota of truth in the insinuations that it has employment slots on offer to anyone who wishes to buy, describing such as antics of fraudsters who want to take advantage of unsuspecting applicants.

It cautions that as a responsible corporate entity, recruitment into the company is a straightforward process and does not involve sale of slots or inducement of any kind.

It warns that anyone who pays money to anyone for any job in the company does so at his or her own risk.

Continue Reading
Editor 21617 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Bayelsa Governor Seeks International Intervention on…

Ohanaeze Ndigbo   Lauds Obasanjo’s Comments Against…

Anambra Youths Development commissioner, wife feared…

Police officer feared dead as hoodlums attack Nnobi police…

1 of 1,640