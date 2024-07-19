We’re not ordered by tax tribunal to pay $27.5M To FIRS -NLNG

The Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited, has corrected media reports suggesting that a Tax Appeal Tribunal ordered NLNG to pay $27.5 million to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) as a revised Company Income Tax (CIT) settlement for 2016.

The firm states that these reports misrepresent an out-of-court settlement that was reached amicably between the parties, without prejudice to their respective legal positions, which the Tribunal merely adopted as Consent Judgment in the appeal.

It explained further that the payment by NLNG was thus made in furtherance of a settlement agreement reached between the parties and not because of any order made by the Tribunal.

The NLNG reassured that it remains a responsible corporate citizen, and consistently operates in compliance with Nigerian laws and will continue to operate in line with its vision of being “a globally competitive LNG company helping to build a better Nigeria.”