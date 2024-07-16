We’re not matured for state police. Those in authority will use it for their selfish interest – Prince Ucheachi-Okpaga

PRINCE UCHEACHI-OKPAGA, a legal practitioner, former National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo speaks with ISAAC NGUMAH on contemporary political and other national issues. Read on:

Do you see the country uniting as one people having equal rights and opportunity?

There are lots of issues that are making us look as if we are not coming from the same house. If we start with the quest for separation or nationhood, let’s look at the Fulani herdsmen, they keep issuing threats here and there, nobody goes for them, they are not cautioned and arrested. Here, you know how Sunday Igboho who was arrested in Benin Republic and later freed. Nnamdi Kanu is still being held in detention, there are some things when you begin to compare to Animal Farm where some animals are equal and some are more equal than others. There are people who are more Nigerians than others, if we say we are going to the same house; it doesn’t look as if we are dividing Nigeria the more.

Do you see the igbo being favoured in this administration?

I have not seen the favouritism; when you bring it, I will see it.

What can you say on the release of Nnamdi Kanu?

He has not been released; so, I wouldn’t say anything. The only thing is that he is being held illegally and unconditionally.

Will the release of Nnamdi Kanu ensure a lasting peace in the South East?

Of course, you know because my assumption is just deliberately being held. They want to keep the South-east in violence because people wake up from their house they will go and kill somebody, people just wake up, they go and commit all sorts of crimes in the name of IPOB, they say they are holding Nnamdi Kanu, release Nnamdi Kanu so that if people are committing atrocities, you can then handle them with the law, people are just capitalizing on the issue in the name of IPOB and doing all sorts of things, they want everywhere to be in violence. So, if you release Nnamdi Kanu, they will not have any reason again. They are just holding him deliberately to make the place unsafe for everybody.

What can you say on the removal of fuel subsidy and the untold hardship it has caused to Nigerians?

You see, the EFCC takes a lot of people to court; they recover a lot of money. You will never see in the budget that so, so and so money was recovered and it was used for one purpose or the other. The country keeps borrowing and borrowing but we are recovering money and they are not putting the money into use for it the same subsidy is removed but we are not being told how the money is going and what it is being put into. Tell us so many Nigerians are not economics but in the way that Nigerians will understand but you are removing subsidy, we agree but we are seeing the impacts; Nigerians are becoming poorer, the poor is getting poorer so what is the essence of removing the subsidy? It is meaningless.

Should the country return to regional government?

If we have good governance who will remember regional government it is because things are not getting well that people are fashioning all forms of government to whichever way they think it will be better. If things are going well, who will remember regional government? If we are sectional in activities, who will remember our nation? These are the issues.

What can you say on 2014 National confab, should Nigeria revisit it?

That National confab was super; its recommendation was out it is just that we play politics into everything, we spent tax payers money to establish and inaugurate that confab it has irresistible recommendation we need to revisit it.

What can you say on the review of the Constitution?

We keep reviewing the Constitution and we do not abide by its provision; that’s my problem even at that. we should review it, it is necessary.

What can you say on the proposed bill for a single six-year term for the President?

It is not bad. I doubt if it will see the light of the day; politicians will like to kill it.

What can you say on Ranching Bill?

That one is politics. What are we ranching? Ranching is a private business

What is your stand on restructuring the country?

When we say restructuring, it looks as if there is a particular thing, particular way to go and it becomes restructuring, it is not, if you remove fuel subsidy, you are doing restructuring, if you go back to regional government that is restructuring, if you improve the economic system, it becomes restructuring. Restructuring is just to reposition things to look better; that’s the definition, it is not a straight jacket word.

Will restructuring end agitations in Nigeria?

Of course, you know when you do things well, agitations will go because once you are not satisfied, you must make your view to be heard.

What can you say on the state of insecurity in Nigeria today?

In Abuja, the seat of power, is not secured and everywhere is not safe in Nigeria, where else is secured in Nigeria? Insecurity is on the rise, the primary aim of the government is to secure the lives and well-being of its citizens if the government fails with that, that government has failed woefully.

Should the country collaborate with foreign countries to tackle insecurity?

We can fix our country without even engaging the foreign countries if we don’t play politics with it.

What can you say on state police?

We are not matured for state police. Those in authority will use it for their selfish interest; they will use it against their adversaries.

What is the focus of Ohanaeze Ndigbo towards actualizing a better future for Ndigbo?

Ohanaezendigbo meant well for Ndigbo in Nigeria

What is the vision Ohanaeze Ndigbo for the Igbo youths in Nigeria?

Of course Ohanaeze Ndigbo identifies with the youths in all ramifications. So many people in Ohanaeze are just in their youthful age; they have a lot of activities and initiatives.

What can you say on the Renewed Hope agenda of Mr. President?

Only a dead man has no hope

How do you assess the one year of the President in office?

The president cannot do magic in respect of the angle you see it. He picked the government from where he met it and it is difficult for you to wake up and see that things are already in shape. They say Rome was not built in a day. Anything that has gone wrong, it will take a lot of time to put it right. Personally, I will not use one year to examine the government positively.

What can you say about the economic policy of the President?

His economic policies are coming up gradually to see the light of the day. Of course, they will not do magic but we are hopeful.

What is your advice to the President on how to reform his policies?

Of course, in one year, he should be able to look at the Ministries, parastatals, agencies and reform; put some programmes in place to make some adjustments and see how he can resolve some deficiencies.

What can you say on the Local Government autonomy?

That’s beautiful, that’s the only way the government can come to the people.

