We’re determine to revolutionize education sector-Mutfwang

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

Plateau state Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, has intensify his administration readiness to give more attention towards improving tertiary institutions in the state in order to produce quality graduates for the educational and economic transformation of the state.

Mutfwang stated this while receiving the Committee of Heads of Tertiary Institutions in Plateau state, on Thursday in Jos the state capital.

Represented by the deputy governor, Mrs Josephine Piyo, he said that no nation could achieve meaningful development without education.

“Education will continue to be a high priority item in my government’s drive to transform this state.

“The task of overcoming the problems of the education sector is a function and a responsibility we must take and it is something that we have taken headlong to correct some of the challenges being faced in our tertiary institutions.

“I believe that advancement in education at all levels will guarantee our collective drive to grow the economy for the betterment of all in the state.

“Our administration will continue to provide Plateau citizens equal and massive access to education at all levels such that they can fulfil their dreams,” he said.

Mutfwang urged the institutions to be diligent in their service and maintain stability in their institutions to be able to train students who can compete favorably with their counterparts in other states and the world at large.

He promised to provide a favorable working environment for the teachers and students of various institutions in the state in order for them to thrive.

Earlier, leader of the delegation, Mr Birmiap Yilpoe, called on government to expand infrastructural and learning facilities in state owned tertiary institutions and convert some institutions that are monotechnics to full fledged polytechnics to be able to attract TETfund funding.

Yilpoe also appealed to government to ensure the autonomy of the institutions as provided in the law establishing them.

The governor also received members of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), led by its chairman, Mr Paul Kwap.

During the visit, he assured the farmers of his administration commitment to improving the conditions of farmers in the state and provide a safe environment for their farming activities.

Mutfwang stated that special researchers would be deployed to find solutions to the issues of crop diseases and drought which he said has affected the quality and quantity of crop yield in the state.

He said his administration would look into their plight and find ways of improvement, he maintained that aside the fertilisers that have been provided for farmers, other plans are being made for farmers to be able to export their produce out of the state.