“We’re designing Nigeria’s new narrative”

By Patrick Wemambu

Nigerian Institute for Public Relations (NIPR) has taken up the challenge of designing a new narrative for Nigeria.

This was disclosed last Thursday by the institute’s president, Dr. Ike Neliaku, while delivering an address titled “Rebooting Nigeria 2.0: The New Nigerian Narrative” at their diamond colloquium which held at the Transcorp Hilton hotel, Abuja.

He said; “…Permit me to highlight some of the core essentials of Nigeria’s new narrative; Trust and Truth – being honest with citizens …verification of information, hope…, effective and responsible communication, enthronement of non-violent communication, rebuilding relationship and restoring respect for one another, citizen reorientation and re-engagement.”

Other identified priority areas include leadership accountability, deliberate promotion of made in Nigeria products, reputation building and perception management.

In his address at the occasion, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi, Information and National Orientation Minister, urged PR practitioners in the country to endeavour to gain public trust by always telling the truth, maintaining that; “…I have not wavered in my bid and assiduous effort to restore hope in public communication. And this is necessary, if we must gain the trust of the Nigerian populace in helping to actualize Mr. President’s Renewed Hope Agenda.”

The colloquium themed; “Public Relations, Value Re-Orientation and Economic Transformation,” had a keynote address by Dr. Jewel Howard-Taylor, erstwhile female VP of Liberia, panel discussions moderated by Dapo Oyewole, SSA on Int’l Cooperation to President Tinubu and an interactive session.

Later that day in the evening, the Diamond Anniversary Dinner held with Awards to exceptional icons, state governors, public servants, life-time achievers, among others. Gen. Yakubu Gowon, former Nigerian Head of State was in attendance as father of the day and Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, represented by his son. Others include Engr. Abdullahi Sule, Nasarawa State governor, representatives of other governors, serving senators and Prof. Jerry Gana.

Dame Patience Jonathan, former Nigerian First Lady, used the occasion of her award as Diamond Icon of Women Empowerment to appeal to FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and Gov. Siminalayi Fubara, to sheathe their swords and allow peace to reign in Rivers State.

Chief Allen Onyema, Chairman/CEO, Air Peace Limited who won the Diamond Prize for Excellence in the Promotion of Brand Nigeria award gifted the NIPR a princely sum of N100 million.