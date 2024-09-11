We’re Delivering Critical Projects, Social Services To Impact Lives Directly – Gov Fubara

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has said that the critical projects and social services, including business opportunities being delivered to various communities across the State are targeted at addressing the immediate and remote needs of the people.

The Governor maintained that governance should be people-focused genuinely, and his administration understands that concern, which is why great care is being taken to ensure that the quality of life lived by the people is improved on a sustainable basis.

Governor Fubara gave the assurance when he addressed newsmen shortly after embarking on an inspection tour to assess the extent of work done on the 5.75km Kalaibiama-Epellema Link Road and bridge, and the Opobo Town Ring Road projects, all in Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area, and the 13.3km Bori Town Internal Roads project in Khana Local Government Area on Tuesday.

Governor Fubara, who had defied the rains to undertake the inspection tour, said he was out on inspection of some critical projects that will certainly have direct bearing and genuinely have lasting impact on the lives of all residents in the benefiting communities.

The Governor explained: “The first one (project) we visited was a road in Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area. It is a project that, we strongly believe, will link two communities together.

“We have a community called Epellema that we normally access through the river. So, we thought it wise that embarking on a project like this that will connect Epellema to Kalaibiama will bring development, and also help in saving lives of our people as a result of boat mishaps and other things.

“We also went into Opobo main town to look at the work ongoing on the Opobo Ring Road. We are very satisfied with what we saw, and we strongly believe that in the next three months, that project will be delivered.”

Speaking on the Internal Road project in Bori Town, Governor Fubara assured that it will not only restore the glory status of the town but create ease of living and improve mobility so that activities at the Zonal Hospital can be seamless when completed and put to use.

Governor Fubara said: “We are in Bori Town. We’ve been here before, if you remember, when this project was somehow stalled. We spoke to the contractor and gave him a marching order, and after then, he came back to site.

“We are here to see what is going on, and I strongly believe that he has really done as we expected. The Bori internal road is a cluster of roads, not connected to one, but about 13.3km road, scattered around different streets.

“The essence of this road is for the Ogoni people here and the strangers that are living here to have easy accessibility, and also feel the impact of government.”

Governor Fubara explained further: “It’s an old city and part of our agenda is to rebuild it, and assure our people that those original cities that were planned by our fore-fathers; the planners and the founders of Rivers State, that we will bring those ideology back.

“So, the major reason of ensuring that this project is completed is because we want to make sure that we bring back Bori to its city position. I want to assure the good people of Bori and Ogoni that this project will be completed in a couple of months, and we will be here to commission it.”

Governor Fubara emphasised that his administration has chosen to do those things that will continue to touch the lives of our people directly, in a positive light.

He assured that all projects under construction, and particularly the Bori Town Internal Roads project, which they yearn for and are also excited about as they herald his visit to the area, will be completed in good time.

He said, “I can assure them that we are not going to limit development to only the roads. We have the hospital that we are working on, and we also intend to bring in other businesses that will create employment in Ogoniland,” he added.

At all the communities visited, residents turned out in their numbers, singing praises of the Governor and dancing in excitement over the monumental infrastructure projects being executed in their communities by the State Government.