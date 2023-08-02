We’re committed to upholding tenets of Nigerian Constitution, says COAS, Lagbaja

DAMISI OJO, Akure

From the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, came pledge of the Nigerian Army to be committed to the upholding of the tenets of the Nigerian Constitution.

Besides, the senior Military Officer said the role of the army in the protection of the nascent democracy could not be over emphasized.

Lagbaja spoke on Monday in Akure in his address, while speaking at the Nigeria Army Combat Support Arms Training (COSAT) week.

The army chief stated that the army had already been fulfilling its duties by ensuring that Nigerians sleep with their two eyes closed.

Lagbaja said the army was restrategizing to brainstorm on contemporary security challenges, improve capability of various support elements to combat insurgency bedeviling the country.

Lagbaja said the gathering would enhance conversations between top officers and retired generals on ways to adopt technology through research and development support to enhance the security measures of the country.

He promised that Nigeria army would be transformed to adopt local indigenous capacity to address security challenges.

“The critical place (importance) of COSAT has consistently being on the rise since the Nigeria civil war, we have continued to encourage professionalism and reposition the unit.

“Today’s gathering which brings about most of our renowned brains to chart a new way forward as warfare is constantly evolving,” he said.

The COAS, while speaking with newsmen on the sidelines of the event said the Nigerian Army, being a professional and a dynamic force was constantly exploring avenue to improve efficiency and effective delivery of security in every theatre of operation.

“This training taking place here in Akure is Combat Support Arms Training Week. It’s a week set aside in the army training calendar to give opportunity to the combat support corps to review the activity in the past year and evolve ways of doing things better in other to support the army operations.

“And the theme of this year’s training is leveraging indigenous technology to enhance our training operations has been carefully selected taken into consideration the nature of the challenges that we are confronted with across the country.

“And the need to have technology as a leveler to enhance the efficiency of our formation and units in the fields.

“So this is an avenue where senior military personnel, serving military personnel and even the executive from the industry will sit down and rob mind and come up with better ways of conducting military operations and military activities,” he said.

In his address the Acting Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Ayedatiwa, commended the selfless service and unwavering support of the Nigeria Army to the peace witnessed in Ondo State.

Aiyedatiwa called for synergy between the army and the sister security agencies and the Amotekun corp established by South-West governors to stem security challenges in the state and south west region.

He admonished them to adopt new security architecture to stimulate themselves for operational efficiency and national security.

Earlier in his welcome address, the commander of corp Artillery, Maj.-Gen. MG Kagye, said the challenges of insecurity requires deliberate efforts by combat support arms to enhance security measures in a joint environment.

He appreciated Nigerians for intelligence gathering support to the Army.

