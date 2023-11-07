We’re building roads to enhance trade, commerce in Abia –Otti

Gov. Alex Otti of Abia has expressed the state government’s determination to build roads that would enhance trade and commercial activities in the state.

Otti said this on Sunday during the inauguration of the MCC/Old Express Road in Aba.

The governor said his administration considered building good quality roads as not only critical to improving vehicular movement, but to giving businesses the enablement to thrive.

He disclosed that the government had awarded contracts for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of some roads that were important to economic development.

“We cannot drive the kind of economic rejuvenation that we seek if our most important roads are in bad shape,” he said.

The governor said the reconstructed road was a testament that the government had begun a holistic restoration of Aba and the state at large.

Otti maintained that the inauguration of the road meant that “Aba is open for business” and called on potential investors to take advantage of the numerous opportunities that abound in the state.

“Our motivation in government is to create the right environment for individuals to live out the full expression of their dreams,

“We are also interested in supporting the growth of enterprises and setting up a safe haven for legitimately profitable and sustainable investments,” he said.

Otti also restated the government’s commitment to evolving programmes and policies that would facilitate creation of best investment paths and partnerships which would further encourage government to serve the people better.

He further said that the government had taken steps to permanently address the issue of perennial flooding in Aba.

The governor disclosed that the government had awarded contracts for the reconstruction of economically important roads in the local government areas.

“We are working very hard to reconstruct several other roads in about nine LGAs through a special multilateral funding arrangement that gives the state a pathway to fix roads to boost agriculture productivity and produce marketing,” he added.

Also speaking, the President of Aba Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, Chief Jerry Kalu, commended the government for its efforts towards rebuilding Abia.

Kalu said that the rebuilding agenda of the present administration would go a long way in boosting socio-economic growth in the state.

Earlier, the Director of China Civil Engineering Construction Company, Mr. Eric Shen, thanked the state government and the host community for their support which contributed to the successful completion of the road project.

Shen said that the road was constructed with the highest engineering design and specifications to stand the test of time.

He described the road as vital tool for boosting socio-economic development and added that the road would greatly improve the living standard of the residents.

In a related development, the Commissioner for Works, Mr Otumchere Oti, said that the present administration was desirous to change the narrative of the state in the area of good road network and infrastructure.

Oti said that the newly reconstructed MCC Old Express, Udeagbala and Umuimo Roads in Aba were structurally designed using the best specifications in road construction, with street lights and drainages.

He urged the residents to desist from engaging in activities that could destroy the serviceability of the roads.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor also inaugurated Udeagbala and Umuimo Roads in Aba.