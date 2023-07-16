 WEOG Women in Energy Oil and Gas Collaborate with Creiscendo, 7 OEMs to empower National Businesses, create opportunities for women in the Industry

WEOG Lagos Chapter Director and Offshore Dimensions Managing Director Mrs. Joan Faluyi for a Productive Partnership

A recent round table meeting held at the Pearl Garden Chinese Restaurant in Victoria Island, Lagos, on July 15, 2023, marked a significant milestone for Women in Energy Oil and Gas (WEOG) in their efforts to empower women and promote national businesses. Collaborating with Mr. Samuel Creiche, CEO of Creiscendo, and seven prominent Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), WEOG aims to create opportunities for women in the energy sector while establishing fruitful partnerships with national businesses.

Led by Mrs. Joan Faluyi, the WEOG Lagos Chapter Director and Managing Director of Offshore Dimensions, the meeting brought together a remarkable group of women professionals. The discussions revolved around the procurement of essential equipment and components crucial to the operations of the oil and gas sector. Items such as firefighting equipment, valves, slings, generators, electrical parts, transformers, and heavy-duty equipment were among the key topics discussed.

During the round table meeting, Dr. Dunni Owo, the national president of WEOG and CEO of Black Gold Energy, discussed the importance of OEM representation for modular refineries. This highlights the focus on engaging Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the development and implementation of modular refineries, which can have a significant impact on the energy industry and create opportunities for women in the sector. The collaboration between WEOG, Creiscendo, and the OEMs emphasizes the commitment to empower women, foster national businesses, and drive sustainable growth within the Nigerian energy landscape.

WEOG, renowned for their advocacy of gender diversity and inclusion in the energy sector, is committed to empowering women and fostering partnerships that comply with the regulations set by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB). This collaboration signifies their dedication to sustainable growth for national businesses.

“Our collaboration with Creiscendo and the OEMs demonstrates our unwavering commitment to empower women and foster national businesses,” stated Mrs. Joan Faluyi, the WEOG Lagos Chapter Director. “We firmly believe in developing our capacity alongside our male counterparts, enabling us to effectively compete in the oil and gas industry.”

The meeting aimed to address specific capacity requirements for each item and explore potential collaborations and agreements with the OEMs. The ultimate goal is to establish productive partnerships that efficiently meet WEOG’s equipment needs, providing opportunities for women in the industry and contributing to the growth and competitiveness of national businesses.

Mr. Samuel Creiche, CEO of Creiscendo, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “Through our collaboration with WEOG and the OEMs, we aim to empower women in the industry and contribute to the growth and development of national businesses.”

The collaboration between WEOG, Creiscendo, and the OEMs reflects the industry’s commitment to gender inclusivity, economic empowerment, and adherence to regulatory frameworks. These strategic partnerships aim to drive sustainable growth, innovation, and job creation within the Nigerian energy landscape.

The efforts of WEOG, Creiscendo, and the OEMs demonstrate a collective determination to build a vibrant and inclusive energy industry. Through these collaborations, women in the industry are provided with opportunities to excel, contribute to national businesses, and drive overall progress within the sector. Notable attendees at the meeting included Dr. Dunni Owo, the national president and CEO of Black Gold Energy.

Companies present at the meeting included ACME Multilech, FORTIZO ENERGY RESOURIES, 3 Gas Limited, EEG ENERGY SERVICES, Condevo Engineering Co. Ltd, Quinet International Limited, Nergify Ltd, Kerupet Restore Gas, Oyldrups Limited, Paloma Limited, Moneda Investment Limited, all representing women-owned businesses associated with WEOG.

