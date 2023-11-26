WEOG Frowns Over Gas Flaring, Seeks More Investors to Open Up the Industry

The International Forum for Women in Energy, Oil and Gas (WEOG) has kicked against the incessant gas flaring in the Niger Delta Region.

In this regard, the Government has been enjoined by the forum put in place policy, monitoring and evaluation that will put a halt to the flaring of gas reserves in Nigeria and convert such gas to electric power.

They further called the federal government to open up the nation’s oil and gas sector for more investors to come in.

The Director of the International Forum for Women in Energy, Oil and Gas, Delta State Chapter, Mrs Ogochuku Okekpolo, stated this during the induction of pioneer members of the forum in the State, held at Government House Annex, Warri on Friday.

She maintained that “women professionals are ready to take leadership roles in these respects”.

“We have many women who are professionals. The problem is that they don’t want to be visible. Our tradition, our culture wants a woman to be behind, to hide. But in this drive, we have met many women professors in oil and gas. This forum gives us a platform where we can draw out these raw golds”, she stated.

Okekpolo appealed to the government as a matter of urgency to stop gas flaring, adding that the country has a lot of gas reserves presently being flared which, according to her, “could have otherwise been converted to usable energy that we can use to power things”.

She said, “I think gas flaring not only degenerates our environment, it is like a wastage of a lot of resources. Oil and gas have a lot of by-products that can be useful in the development of our economy.

“I think we should leave the primary focus and grow in our oil and gas business. We are still at the periphery, just extracting and exporting. We should refine and build our industries around this so that our energy sector is transformational”.

Okekpolo added, “There are many nations who don’t use gas to cook. The oil and gas energy sector drives the economy. The electricity we see, the turbines are powered by gas. So, if gas is expensive, then electricity is expensive to the welder, the saloon, fish seller on the street; they can’t preserve without light and that is energy driven by gas”