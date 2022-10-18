Wemabod Limited Press Conference , Kick-off Ceremony of 60th Anniversary Ceremony in Lagos

L-r… Chairman Wemabod Limitd .Otunba Oluseyi Oduntan (OON),. Managing Director /CEO Mr. Oluyemi Ejidiran; Chairman, Tennis Section of Ikoyi Club, Mr. Akeem Mustafa, Head Corporate Service Wemabod Dr. Funto Alonge.

L-r… Chairman Wemabod Limited Otunba Oluseyi Oduntan (OON), with Managing Director /CEO Mr. Oluyemi Ejidiran.

L-r Director Wemabod Limited Engr Kehinde Akinola; Chairman Wemabod Limited.Otunba Oluseyi Oduntan (OON),. Managing Director /CEO Mr. Oluyemi Ejidiran; Chairman, Tennis Section of Ikoyi Club, Mr. Akeem Mustafa, Head Corporate Service Wemabod Dr .Funto Alonge. Games Captain Tennis Section , Ikoyi Club Mr Ekene Nwaokolo, during a press Conference by the Management of Wemabod at the Kick-off Ceremony of 60th Anniversary Ceremony in Lagos. held on 17/10/2022… PHOTOS : CHINYERE IKEANY.

For a better society