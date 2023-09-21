Champion Newspapers Limited
Wemabod Limited Board members pays a courtesy call to Ekiti State Governor in Lagos

Photo Gallery
 L-r... Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer , Wemabod Limited, Mr Oluyemi Ejidiran  ; Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji; Chairman, Wemabod Limited. Emmanuel Ibukun Efuntayo,   during the Wemabod Limited  Board  Members,  Courtesy   visit  to  Ekiti State Governor  at G.R.A .ikeja in Lagos  on 19/9/2023.
L-r… Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji; discussing with Chairman, Wemabod Limited  Emmanuel Ibukun  Efuntayo.

L-r…Chairman , investment Business Development & Marketing  Wemabod ,Otunba Seyi Oduntan;  Director, Mrs Ayotola Ayodeji; Director ,Alhaji Lasisi Olugbenga Oluboyo, Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer , Wemabod Limited, Mr Oluyemi Ejidiran  ; Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji; Chairman, Wemabod Limited  Emmanuel Ibukun Efuntayo.

L-r… Director, Wemabod Limited,  Alhaji Lasisi Olugbenga Oluboyo; Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer , Wemabod Limited, Mr Oluyemi Ejidiran  ; Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji; Chairman, Wemabod Limited Emmanuel Ibuku’n Efuntayo and  Director Ekiti d=state in Wemabod  ,Oluwaropo Adesanya.

From 4th left  Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer , Wemabod Limited, Mr Oluyemi Ejidiran  ; Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji; Chairman, Wemabod Limited. Emmanuel Ibukun Efuntayo  and others ,  during the Wemabod Limited   Brood Members,  Courtesy   visit  to  Ekiti State Governor  at G.R.A .ikeja in Lagos  on 19/9/2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

 

 

