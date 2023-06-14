We’ll work to renew hope of Nigerians -Akpabio

The new President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has said that the 10th Senate will work to renew the hope of Nigerians via people-oriented legislation, given the current state of the nation.

He said the Senate would also ensure an improved revenue stream and proper oversight of MDAs to reduce the waste of resources.

Akpabio gave the assurance shortly after his election as President of the 10th Senate.

According to him, the country is at crossroads, grappling with lots of challenges.

“We have just inherited an economy that requires renewal, revitalization; I want to thank our president, Bola Tinubu, and Vice President Kashim Shettima for steps taken so far that have given a lot of hope to the entire Nigeria Federation and West African sub-region.”

He said the Senate would try its best to make laws that would ensure foreign direct investment into the country.

He said the Senate would pay attention to issues relating to persons with disability and the vulnerable via engagement of legislative action that would bring about empowerment to stop youths from being recruited into banditry, unknown gunmen, Boko Haram among other vices.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, “We will pay attention to insecurity to ensure that our roads are free for people to travel to any parts of the country.

“We will expand legislations to improve the revenue stream of the country; our current president has a track record to improve revenue of the country.

“We are here to do our national duties. This Senate is about Nigeria and Nigerians, so long as the policy that come to this chamber is about empowering Nigerians, we shall dwell and deliberate on them.

“We will work closely with the executive while maintaining the independence of the legislature.”

Akpabio said he did not believe in politically motivated infrastructure, saying that the 10th Senate would ensure serious oversight functions on MDAs.

That, he said, was to discourage waste of resources of the country.

“We will put members of the executive on their toes, particularly the ministers. When they are appointed, we will follow project by project and will do our best in terms of appropriation.

“We will make efforts to assist the president ensure that we produce what we eat for the prosperity of Nigeria.

“We must tackle issues that relate to lean sources of revenue; we must emphasise economic viability, social acceptability, tackling environmental issues and therefore bring about sustainable growth.

“We will provide the required legislative framework and legal environment that will enable President Bola Tinubu to anchor the policies of the government.

“For the 10th Senate, we are going to hit the ground running and make sure that our constituents are proud of us.”

The Senate President urged the lawmakers to support good policies and programmes of the federal government.

He commended President Bola Tinubu for removing fuel subsidy, saying that Nigeria must begin to produce its own fuel and encourage the production of diesel.

He said the dreams, aspirations and wellbeing of Nigerians would be at the heart of legislative activities of the Senate and urged Nigerians to pray for the lawmakers.