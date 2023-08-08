We’ll transform Plateau University into a center of medical excellence- Mutfwang

…assures youths inclusiveness in governance

From Daniel Dauda Jos

The Executive Governor of Plateau State, Barr.Caleb Mutfwang has reaffirmed his administration’s dedication toward transforming Plateau State University,PLASU, Bokkos, into a prominent hub for producing skilled medical professionals with a view to address pressing health issues in the state.

Governor Mutfwang made this known when state coordinator of World Health Organization (WHO), Musa Mahdi led other development partners to a courtesy call at Government House Little Rayfield Jos, Monday, where the governor expressed gratitude for WHO support in tackling diseases in the state.

He emphasized the importance of a healthy populace, stating that a thriving society depends on a robust healthcare sector.

The governor highlighted the need to bolster Plateau State University’s role in training medical personnel and acknowledged the contribution of qualified individuals from various institutions.

“We know that health is the reason why we are here this morning. Without a healthy population, you will not have a healthy workforce, you will not have a healthy economy, you will not have a healthy security and everything completely breaks down.

“That means we must do everything we can to fix this sector and I’m glad that this administration has brought on board a number of very competent, dedicated people of Plateau State to be able to man the various institutions in the health sector.

“It means therefore that despite all the doctors we have produced from the many universities and especially the University of Jos, it means that even Plateau State University, we have to find a way to empower it to become a production center for medical personnel”, he stated.

He pledged to enhance healthcare indicators, particularly infant mortality rates, through concerted efforts in the state.

Musa Mahdi, the State Coordinator of WHO, commended Governor Mutfwang’s alignment with global healthcare standards and appealed for increased recruitment of healthcare professionals, establishment of a Health Workforce Registry, and funding for health-related initiatives.

In another development, Governor Mutfwang met with the Plateau Youth Council (PYC), led by the Deputy Chairman Comrade Nizhi Emmanuel Jukun.

He encouraged youth involvement in governance and assured continued mentorship for young leaders and entrepreneurs.

The Governor promised that more than 40 percentage of youths will constitute the local government transition committees that will soon be put in place by the state government.

“I want to thank you for appreciating the little efforts we have made in bringing the youth into governance and I want to say that this is a continuous process.”

Comrade Nizhi Emmanuel Jukun, Deputy Chairman of PYC, expressed appreciation for the governor’s support, acknowledged his role as patron of the association, and pledged Plateau youths’ unwavering commitment to the state’s progress.