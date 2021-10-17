We’ll tackle violators of Maritime traffic safety rules, says Ondo NSCDC

DAMISI OJO,Akure

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Ondo State Command has expressed its readiness to arrest Boat/ Ferry transporters and their passengers who repeatedly violate safety rules on waterways.

A statement from the Command Spokesman, DSC Olufemi Omole, on Sunday said the State Commandant, Hammed Bodunrin, had deployed Command’s Personnel to specific locations at the Coastal areas.

Abodunrin said the Command under his watch would no longer tolerate the lackadaisical attitude of Boat transporters who are only concerned with loading goods and passengers without ensuring their safety.

The Commandant expressed disgust over the previous Boat mishap at Ilaje Local Government Area which claimed the life of one passenger leaving 15 others injured as a result of overspeeding and refusal to use Life Jackets.

In addition, the NSCDC Chief also cited the recent night occurrence when a Speed Boat left Ugbonla for Igbenefa in Ilaje and encountered a collision with a bigger wooden boat from the high sea leading to the death of one person and four passengers seriously injured.

The State Commandant said his men were also deployed to Iyasan in Irele Local Government Area for rescue operations as two victims of the Boat mishap: Oki Michael and Omogbehin Adebayo dead bodies were recovered.

He said: ” It is high time our people placed premise on the value of human life; we have warned repeatedly that no transporter or passenger should travel on waterways without putting on their Life Jackets. Henceforth, the Command Marine Special force would be on patrol and violators be arrested”.

Abodunrin also affirmed the Command’s continuous collaboration with the Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base (FOB), Igbokoda in the arrest of suspected Illegal dealers in Petroleum Products, Vandals, Oil bunkerers, and enforcement of safety rules on waterways.

The Commandant said the NSCDC Ondo Command has trained Officers and men who would, in turn, carry out Public Sensitization and Awareness Programs on how to identify possible security threats and imbibe proactive Safety Precautions.

He stressed that the Command is fully committed to the Corps Mandate in Safeguarding all Critical National Assets and Infrastructure, Disaster management, Intelligence gathering amongst others.

While commiserating with the bereaved families and the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria Ondo State Chapter; the Command helmsman reiterated that Safety of lives and property is a prerogative of the NSCDC, saying “refusal to wear life jackets while plying the waterways will no more be tolerated”.

