We’ll set up cabinet before June 30 to enable govt function properly, says Gov Otti

Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

The Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Chioma Otti has revealed that his government would before the end of June set up a full-fledged cabinet to enable government function properly,while soliciting for full support from Abians.

He challenged all those who have been given responsibilities to brace up for the tasks ahead,saying there are lots of work to be done.

Gov Otti who disclosed this while speaking at the special thanksgiving service of the member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia Federal Constituency, Hon.Obi Aguocha held at Nkwoegwu Central School in Umuahia North L.G.A, said Abians elected them to bring remedies to the numerous problems facing the State.

Speaking further, he assured that his administration would deal with the debts that were inherited from his predecessor as well as reassured that from end of the month the issue of salaries arrears will be dealt with.

He said that his administration is working hard to ensure that genuine workers are paid, explaining that what is causing the delay in payment of workers is that,”we found out that there are fictitious figures and numbers that cannot be confirmed”.

He also decried the poor state of Umuahia, which he described as a village, but assured that in the next three months, his administration would begin the remodeling and transformation of the capital city of the State.

He congratulated Hon. Obi Aguocha on his inauguration as member of the National Assembly and stressed the need for all to show gratitude to God at all times.

Earlier in his speech, the host and member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia Federal Constituency ,Hon. Obi Aguocha expressed appreciation to God for the opportunity to be elected to represent his people and the success of the inauguration while pledging not to let his people down.

He saluted the Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, thanking him for giving Ohuhu man ticket, adding that “If Governor Alex Otti did not give Ohuhu ticket,we would have lost out .

“I will remain faithful and grateful to him.We, the Ohuhu people are very happy with this singular gesture done to Ohuhu people” he