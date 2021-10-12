We’ll not tolerate any gathering commemorating EndSARS saga, Osun Police warn

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

Osun State Police Command has warned against the ploy of some youths planning to embark on protest in commemoration of one year anniversary of EndSARS saga.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP, Olawale Olokode, stated that the command wouldl not allow a repeat of last year’s EndSARS saga and is fully prepared to use all legitimate means to avert such intending protest.

He gave the warning on Monday in a statement issued by the command spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola.

Olokode warned individuals or groups of individuals that are planning such in the state and their sponsors to stop the plan or any of such actions forthwith.

He said, “the command will not tolerate any unlawful protest/gathering or assembly that will jeopardize the peace of the state as the last year ‘ENDSARS saga protest’ still lingers in the minds of Nigerians especially the Police and other security agencies which caused pain, anguish, needless loss of lives and wanton destruction of public and private property.”

The police boss gave marching orders to the Area commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Tactical units to be at alert and nip in the bud any act capable of truncating the peace of the state.

The CP advised parents and guardians to warn their wards to be law-abiding, and desist from such planned protest, gathering or assembly as the State Police Command will arrest and prosecute defaulters.

He advised the people of the state to go about their lawful daily activities while the Command has taken necessary security measures to forestall any likely breakdown of law and order.

