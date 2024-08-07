We’ll not sit by and watch Nigeria slide into anarchy -General Lagbaja

Chidimma Uchegbu -Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, has emphasized the Nigerian Army’s commitment to defending the country’s democracy, peace, and harmony.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday during a joint security meeting organised by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lagbaja emphasized that the army will not sit by and watch Nigeria slide into anarchy.

The COAS vowed to defend democracy and maintain peace and order. He highlighted the army’s constitutional role in maintaining law and order, citing the deployment of troops in the public space since August 1 to address security challenges.

General Lagbaja acknowledged the recent protests and riots but emphasized that the situation has been brought under control through the collaborative efforts of the army and other security agencies.

“We have witnessed one form, destruction of properties, loss of lives, and even stretching the security in our nation to the point of treason and subversion. The troops of the Nigerian Army have addressed this situation on a case-by-case basis in conjunction with other security agencies.

General Lagbaja appealed to the youth to reject unconstitutional means of changing government, emphasizing the sacrifices made to achieve democracy in 1999. He commended the media for their reports, which have helped streamline the army’s operations, and thanked Nigerians for their support.

The COAS assured the nation that the army remains committed to its main operational commitments, including combating insurgency and maintaining peace in Borno State. He expressed optimism that the situation will not degenerate, citing estimates and the cooperation of stakeholders.

“We have continue to expand the frontier of peace and security on Borno state. IDPs are being returned to Kukawa, Beta and some other places. As I speak to you ,those are indices of return to peace and stability.

So the troops are not relenting in their operational commitment in the field on our contingency pla, in the situation, if the situation generates,” he explained.

In a clear message, General Lagbaja unequivocally stated, “The Nigerian army stands ashore in defence of our democracy, of our peace, of our harmony, and we are not going to shift ground in that.”

The meeting was attended by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, the Chiefs of Naval and Air Staff, the Inspector General of Police, a representative of the Director General DSS, Comptroller Generals of Immigration, Customs and NSCDC, among others