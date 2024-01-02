We’ll immortalize Akeredolu, complete developmental projects -Aiyedatiwa

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has reiterated his pledge to complete all developmental projects embarked upon by the late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu apart from immortalizing his name and granting him a befitting state burial.

In his New Year broadcast to the citizens, Aiyedatiwa said Akeredolu’s death was preceded by events that tested them in diverse ways but stressed that “those challenges have shaped our resolve to, more than ever before, bring our people together and pursue the attainment of a peaceful and prosperous Ondo State”.

He said: “It is time to put the past behind us and focus all our human and material resources into building on the foundation that this administration has so far laid”.

Acknowledging that 2023 was a very tough year, Aiyedatiwa said it also gave renewed hope that they will again brave any storms that lay ahead in 2024 and beyond saying: “I am filled with fresh hope about the possibilities of better days to come.

“It is in the light of this that I signed the 2024 appropriation bill into law on the last working day of 2023. This was done in order to allow us hit the ground running on the first working day of the New Year to deliver results that will restore the faith of our people in this administration.

“The budget, which we christened: ‘Budget of Economic Resilience’, will instigate development while we will critically prioritize the present needs of the people and create the conditions for a desirable future with prudent use of our collective resources.

“This budget underscores our determination to put workers’ welfare as top priority. We will also focus on human capital development, environmental sustainability, rural development, and completing ongoing infrastructural projects.

“As we are all aware, this is also the year for our Governorship Election. Expectedly, political activities will gain prominence as we match towards the election. However, let me implore all political parties, aspirants and their followers to eschew violent conducts that can threaten the peace and tranquility of our State and ensure that they follow strictly the guidelines issued by the electoral umpire.

“The election should be a contest of ideas and choices and not an opportunity to settle political scores or an excuse for calumny”.

Aiyedatiwa commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the he National Chairman of our Party APC, His Excellency, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, elder statesmen in Ondo State and other stakeholders for the roles they played in dousing tension during the critical time of need.

He acknowledged the hard work and sacrifice of civil and public servants who, despite the challenges created by uncertainties for the most part of the year, remained resolute in keeping the government and the State running.

The Governor also thanked all the traditional rulers, religious leaders, labour leaders, security agencies and the media for their support for government in the year past and urged them to build on such support for the government in the New Year.

He affirmed his commitment to the people of Ondo State, calling on all and sundry to intensify prayers for the peace and prosperity of Ondo State.

