We’ll get over Ondo APC political crisis soon, stakeholders assured

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has advised political gladiators and stakeholders to be wary of their utterances and actions as regards the political development in the State.

The party said the present face-off between the executive and legislative arms of the state government was being critically examined by the combined teams of national and state leaderships of the party.

A statement by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Alex Kalejaiye said the chapter was very hopeful that the situation would soon been resolved

He said the ruling party would wade off avoidable political tension, and engender friendly atmosphere, ahead of governorship election.

The party expressed appreciation to various stakeholders, particularly the respectable elders in the state for their concerns, words of counsel, and prayers, assuring that the storm would be over soon.

The statement said’ It is imperative to urge stakeholders to pursue peace with maturity and civilized conducts. Protests and violent agitations, as being contemplated by some groups, can only lead to personal injuries.

“We should be reminded that security agents would not condone destructive conducts under whatever pretence. We should be well guided”.

The ruling party hailed the good people of the State for their peaceful disposition thus far, and their resolve to resist relentless efforts, aimed at dragging them into unproductive agitations.

The Ondo APC also applauded security agents for all the efforts and sacrifices to ensure peaceful atmosphere. They have been commendably organized and supportive in this regard.

