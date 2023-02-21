We’ll explore options to enhance continent’s aviation industry – ECA

The Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) will collaborate with partners in the aviation industry to explore all options to enhance the sustainability of the continent’s aviation industry.

Acting Executive Secretary of the ECA, Antonio Pedro, in a statement issued on ECA’s website, said this while speaking on the Sustainable Development of Air Transport in Africa.

Pedro spoke at a high-level side event on the margins of the 36th Ordinary Summit of the African Union in Addis Ababa.

According to him, for the air transport industry in Africa to recover from its various shocks and remain sustainable, partnership will be key.

The executive secretary said this partnership could be in the form of interlining, which allowed a passenger to travel on an itinerary involving multiple airlines using one travel document.

He said, “It can be in the form of code sharing, which allows an airline to market the seats flown on aircraft operated by a partner airline under its code.

“It can be by alliance membership; which may include code sharing, shared use of airport facilities and staff; Franchise, subsidiary, or joint ventures, which involves shared ownership.’’

Pedro highlighted the various options which he said were vital in achieving sustainability in Africa’s air transport.

According to him, harnessing African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and access to finance is critical for the recovery and sustainability of the industry.

“We strongly believe that AfCFTA will provide the impetus for growth in the industry.

“The disproportionately low financial support to African airlines suggests their recovery process is more difficult, and they cannot compete favourably with airlines from other regions.

“African airlines need to consider other financing options for their survival and growth.

“That is why the interest of the African Development Bank, Afreximbank and African Finance Corporation to develop platforms to foster leasing opportunities for African carriers is welcome,’’ Pedro said.