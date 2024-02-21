We’ll eliminate “Japa” syndrome in Osun health sector – Adeleke 

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has reiterated his commitment in eliminating “Japa” syndrome among health professionals in the state.

Speaking at the flag off of Free Surgery and Medical Care for Pensioners in Osogbo, on Tuesday, the Governor added the he has approved several allowances and upgrades including the full hazard allowance for health workers in the state.

The Governor also assured that his administration is concerned about the welfare of the health workers.

Adeleke said, “We are not only taking care of the end users, we are also trying to make the Healthcare providers very happy. Recently Osun State approved several allowances and upgrades including the full hazard allowance for health workers in the state.

“We know there are still demands but let me assure you that our government is concerned about your welfare and will do the needful to eliminate “JAPA syndrome” in Osun State.”

The Governor also stressed that as part of efforts in fulfilling his campaign promises of providing good health services, his administration has stepped up health care facilities in the states.

His words, “In fulfillment of our campaign promises to bring good health services to our people, we have not only stepped up our healthcare facilities in terms of equipment and personnel, we have also brought on board the pensioners to enjoy free healthcare services.

“Recently, we gave the directive to enroll all pensioners in the Osun Health Insurance Scheme (OHIS) FREE OF CHARGE, the first of its kind in this country.

“I am happy to tell you that the 23,000 pensioners in the state have started receiving free healthcare services throughout the state from 1st February this year. OHIS has reported to me the smooth take off and positive response of these pensioners.”

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of the Osun Health Insurance Agency, OSHIA, Dr Razaq Akindele, stressed that the enrollment of the 23000 pensioners which include contributory and non contributory pensioners was done free of charge.