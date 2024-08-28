We’ll develop policies, regulations to protect Nigeria’s environment -Minister

The American Society of Civil Engineers Nigeria International Section (ASCE Nigeria) met with the Minister of State for Environment, Dr. Iziaq Adekunle Salako, on Tuesday,August 27, 2024 at the Federal Ministry of Environment Headquarters in Mabushi, Abuja, with the Mnister expressing the Ministry’s commitment to developing policies and regulations to protect Nigeria’s environment.

In the significant meeting, the ASCE delegation, led by President Engr. Austin Odibi, included prominent members such as the incoming Region 10 Governor, Engr. Rasheed Hassan; Past President, Engr. Ajose Otinwa and the Abuja Branch President, Engr. Mobolaji Olagbemiro.

Others include the Section’s Publicity Chair, Ahmed Ayinla, Abuja Branch Treasurer, Engr. Razaq Owolabi and Young Member, Adeniyi Adeoye.

The meeting also saw the participation of the Director of Erosion Flood and Coastal Zone Management Department, Dr. Etigbue Joe and other key officials from the Ministry.

During the meeting, Engr. Odibi highlighted ASCE’s global and local activities, emphasizing the upcoming Resilient Infrastructure Conference scheduled for September 25, 2024, in Lagos

In recognition of the Minister’s contributions to the advancement of environmental sustainability in Nigeria, the ASCE President presented him with a certificate of commendation.

The Minister highlighted the importance of the Erosion Flood and Coastal Zone Management Department in addressing climate-related challenges.

He acknowledged the relevance of the ASCE Nigeria conference and its alignment with the ministry’s objectives, while accepting the invitation to be the keynote speaker and special guest of honour.

He reiterated the critical role of engineers and professional associations like ASCE in addressing pressing environmental issues and contributing to Nigeria’s sustainable development.

