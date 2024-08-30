We’ll develop policies, regulations to protect Nigeria’s environment -Minister  

The American Society of Civil Engineers Nigeria International Section (ASCE Nigeria) met with the Minister of State for Environment, Dr. Iziaq Adekunle Salako, on Tuesday, August 27, 2024 at the Federal Ministry of Environment Headquarters in Mabushi, Abuja, with the Mnister expressing the Ministry’s commitment to developing policies and regulations to protect Nigeria’s environment.

In the significant meeting, the ASCE delegation, led by President Engr. Austin Odibi, included prominent members such as the incoming Region 10 Governor, Engr. Rasheed Hassan; Past President, Engr. Ajose Otinwa and the Abuja Branch President, Engr. Mobolaji Olagbemiro.

Others include the Section’s Publicity Chair, Ahmed Ayinla, Abuja Branch Treasurer, Engr. Razaq Owolabi and Young Member, Adeniyi Adeoye.

The meeting also saw the participation of the Director of Erosion Flood and Coastal Zone Management Department, Dr. Etigbue Joe and other key officials from the Ministry.

During the meeting, Engr. Odibi highlighted ASCE’s global and local activities, emphasizing the upcoming Resilient Infrastructure Conference scheduled for September 25, 2024, in Lagos

In his address, Engr. Odibi expressed gratitude for the warm reception and emphasized the significance of the upcoming conference themed: “Building Climate-Resilient Infrastructure in Nigeria: The Key Challenges and Opportunities.”

He invited the Minister to be the Keynote Speaker, stressing that the Minister’s insights and leadership would greatly contribute to the discussions on sustainable infrastructure in Nigeria.

The ASCE President also highlighted the society’s involvement in the Future Cities initiative and the importance of government collaboration in achieving sustainable national development.

In recognition of the Minister’s contributions to the advancement of environmental sustainability in Nigeria, the ASCE President presented him with a certificate of commendation.

Responding to the ASCE delegation, Dr. Salako expressed his gratitude for the visit and acknowledged the significant role engineers play in addressing climate-related challenges.

He emphasized that the Ministry’s responsibilities at the federal level include developing policies, supporting the National Assembly in shaping environmental protection regulations, and managing departments such as the Erosion Flood and Coastal Zone Management, which is predominantly led by engineers.

Dr. Salako acknowledged the relevance of the conference theme, noting that climate-resilient infrastructure is a critical challenge globally and particularly in Nigeria.

He cited the ongoing flooding issues in the northern part of the country, gully erosion in the east, and other climate change impacts such as rising temperatures, heatwaves, and desertification.

The Minister stressed the importance of engineers in preventing and controlling these challenges and highlighted the ministry’s alignment with the objectives of the ASCE conference.

Dr. Salako, who accepted the invitation to serve as the Keynote Speaker and Special Guest of Honour at the upcoming conference, assured the ASCE delegation of the Ministry of Environment’s active participation in the event.

He reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to fostering collaboration with professional associations like ASCE for the betterment of Nigeria’s infrastructure and environmental sustainability.

