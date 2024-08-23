We’ll deploy technology to fight corruption – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is poised to deploy technology- driven facilities and avenues to fight economic and financial crimes and other acts of corruption.

The EFCC Chairman, Mr Olanipekun Olukoyede, said this at the inauguration of an electronic learning management studio at the EFCC Academy in Abuja.

Olukoyede said that the studio would help to boost the intellectual strength of the commission’s workforce and promote distance learning.

While stressing the importance of technology in the fight against corruption, Olukoyede pointed out that the studio would add value to the productivity of staff and help develop capacity.

“As you are all aware, our mandate is now technology- driven. In those days, you get to go to the bank; you fill vouchers, fill everything, collect your card, put it in your boot and drive it home

“But today, at the press of a button, you move money across the world

“So, if they have advanced in the way they move money, we are also advancing in the way we checkmate them, and that is the essence of this project,” he said.

The Commandant, EFCC Academy, Mrs Chinwe Ndubeze explained the concept of the e-learning studio.

Ndubeze said that the academy had statutory capacity-building mandate for the EFCC workforce and staff of other law enforcement agencies.

According to her, it is also the designated training Academy for the Network of National Anti-Corruption Institutions of West Africa (NACIWA).

“The EFCC Academy is the designated training Academy for NACIWA.

“You will be delighted to be part of launching our E-Learning system.

“It is a demonstration that, not just the EFCC, but NACIWA is moving forward and not lagging behind with trends relating to the digital era.

“It is clear that, indeed, education must go digital. We are in the digital era and it is staring us in the face,” she said.

The commandant said that the Academy had been leading in the area of training and education.

“We are delighted that we are moving our training from the mundane, the regular to the innovative, and of course, you know that when it comes to E-Learning, it is more inclusive,” she said.

Head, External Corporation Unit of the EFCC, Aliyu Wali, said that the potentials and possibilities of the studio were enormous.

According to him, it will open doors of endless possibilities for growth, learning and innovation for officers of the EFCC, Nigerians, sister agencies and other stakeholders.

“Today, as we launch this E-learning studio and platform, we are not just unveiling a facility; we are opening the doors to endless possibilities for growth, learning, and innovation.

“This platform will play a crucial role in enhancing the capacity of our officers and staff.

“It will provide them with the tools they need to excel in their duties and uphold the highest standards of integrity and professionalism,” he said.

The commissioning of the studio was graced by members of NACIWA, representatives from the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), MacArthur Foundation, ECOWAS, USAID, among others. (NAN)

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng