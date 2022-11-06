Champion Newspapers Limited
We’ll create enabling environment for free, fair election –Gen. Yahaya assures Nigerians

People & Power
By Editor
AHMED MARI, , , Maiduguri

 

The Nigerian Army has  assured Nigerians that the Army  is poised to create the enabling environment for free and d fair election come 2923 general elections.

 

 

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. General Faruk who made the assurance  at the Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri yesterday during a routine visit to the theater Operation Hadin Kai, said ” the Army will create the enabling environment for free and fair elections to ensure sustainable democracy”.

 

” The Army will remain impartial , we hsve had  elections previously, and  as the 2923 generals draws nearer, I assured you that the Army will not deviate from its constitutional role “, the COAS said.

 

 

 

General said ” I am here as part of my routine visit to the theaters of operations across the Nation to assess the successes and also know the challenges  I want on.behakd of the Commander in Chief , President Muhammdu  Bugari commend you for the successes you have achieved across all the theaters abd also urge you not to relent”.

 

 

 

” The ember months is always characterized with increasing security challenges and as  build up to the 2023 general elections, I urge you to be vigilant and alert at all times , in order to nip in bud any security bridge that nay erupt “, further tell Army  Commanders.across the country.

 

 

While commenting Journalists for their positive  reportage, General Yahaya said ” Nigerian Army is for Nigerians and as a patriotic Nigerians, you should always be with the Army, as when shooting, a  terrorists dies not  differentiate between military personnel or journalists, or  any civilians “.

 

 

 

He also used the  opportunity to call on all Nigerians to always give information to the  military and other security agencies, so that they can respond on time to avoid any lost of innocent lives.

