We’ll continue to raise the bar on Ogun economic parameters-Abiodun

Ogun State Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun said his administration would continue to leverage technology to improve the economic parameters of the state.

He also said that his government, upon realising the importance of technology, was quick to understand the need to develop and leverage digital resources.

Prince Abiodun made this known in Lagos State on Tuesday during the launching of a book titled, “The Transformational Leader (The journey of a Tech Bro turned Bank CEO), authored by Ademola Adebise, the immediate past Managing Director of Wema Bank.

He said: “At the inception of our administration in 2019, we were quick to brace up to the fact that developing and leveraging on digital resources would provide us with a sure way to harness a globally competitive citizenry and the economy of our dear state.

“We identified the fact that businesses cannot survive in the 21st century without innovation and creative content since all activities undertaken in the business sector are linked to Information Technology.

“In Ogun State, our administration has continued to raise the bar on all economic parameters. It is no gain saying that uniqueness and competitive advantage of Ogun State as a Gateway to Nigeria’s prosperity, especially with the largest concentration of industries in Nigeria, our strategic location, human and natural resources and proximity to Lagos State have positioned our state as the investor’s destination of choice.”

The governor noted that the launching of the book encapsulates the journey of Ademola Adebise as CEO/MD of Wema Bank, adding that the book also illustrates the challenges he overcame as well as the successes achieved.

Governor Abiodun noted that the values of integrity, innovation, and the relentless pursuit of excellence are testaments to the values that have guided Mr. Adebise all through his life.

Prince described the author as an astute banking administrator with a legacy of innovation.

“Demola was an accomplished programer and systems analyst, an astute banking administrator with a legacy of innovation and it is for this reason that this book that we are launching today is very note worthy,” he said.

He commended Adebise for consistently steering Wema Bank on a trajectory growth and profitability between 2019 and 2023, even as he acknowledged him for been part of the leadership team that launched the ‘Alat’ app which has grown to become a foremost digital financial services platform in the country with over 1.3 million users.

Also present at the occasion were the Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Barrister Abimbola Saliu-Hundeyin, who represented Governor Babajide Sanwoolu, the Oyo State Deputy Governor; Alhaji Bayo Lawal, who represented Governor Seyi Makinde, the CEO, Elizade Motors and Chairman of the occasion, Chief Micheal Ade Ojo and the Managing Director, Wema Bank, Moruf Oseni amongst others.