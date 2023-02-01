We’ll continue to help farmers solve their needs to increase productivity –Owolabi, an agric expert

EZEKIEL OLADEJI OWOLABI is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Deejoft Agric Consults. In this chat, he talks about his company, the agro business and other issues with ISAAC NGUMAH. Excerpt:

Can you tell us about your drip irrigation system, green house construction and farm equipment supplier?

The drip irrigation system actually is a system whereby water is frequently and slowly applied to crops. One of the advantages of using drip irrigation system is that it actually discourages weight unlike using sprinkler system whereby you have to irrigate all the farm land and the weeds as well because they grow with the crops, so, we as a company talk about how we can help farmers to increase their productivity and maximize their profits. So, we come up with the drip whereby they can plant throughout the year and that is one of the advantages of using drip irrigation systems. This is unlike you using more of traditional methods. They have to plant for a particular period of time. I mean during the rainy season, they have to wait again till the next year. Then at times, farmers, whenever they don’t have anything to cater for their families, they need to go and look for some other means of income so that they can have something doing.

So, when the rains come up again, they can start up, but drip irrigation system is very expensive for peasant farmers especially subsistence farmers. It is very expensive but in the long run, you will definitely get your money back when you invest in drip irrigation system; invest in a year; you will get your money back. It is a form of farming which allows water at a time to a particular crop not just randomly

In terms of green house, it has to do with having a kind of structure. Just that it allows farmers to plant whereby they can control the atmosphere, the sun; you are able to apply water to the plant. One of the advantages of using the green house is that you will be able to determine the number of outputs. If you are using the green house and then you plant tomatoes for instance, let say you plant 1,000 tomatoes in one hectare of land, you are going to get 20,000 tomatoes. So, it allows farmers to know the outputs that they are getting at the end of the year. They are also able to control the weather.

Sometimes when the weather is not favourable, you can as well use a farm because the farm is incorporated into green house, you can control the rate of sunlight coming directly to the crop. In a green house, a farmer at the same time has the same opportunity to use a drip irrigation system as well. It allows them to apply water to the crops as well. You will also monitor it. Let’s say you are having a green house system of about 18m by 4m and you have 10 units of that, it is very easy for farmers, maybe you have five workers or two or three you assign them to monitor the outputs will determine the activities.

It is a very good system, it can be sometimes expensive but now, we have a lot of people coming for it because a lot of people have seen the advantages of using green house. We have a lot of different green house but the process determines what the farmers are getting.

Talking about the supply of agricultural implements and tools, at Deejoft, what we do in terms of supply of agricultural implements; for example, a farmer needs a tractor we tell them to procure a tractor and we also train farmers and also educate them on maintenance as well on how they will maintain the implements and the tools. Periodically, we also go to the farms and see what they are doing not just buying the implements, we also train them as well. We do find staff for them to guide them and explain something in details to them.

One of the things about the maintenance; one thing we studied in Nigeria is that a lot of people do not maintain their tools, it is just buying them; it is about maintenance of the tools and other things. If people want to Venture into processing unlike they want to invest in cassava flakes; what we call cassava garri. We do that by supplying the tools or the machines from cutting to peeling to frying and at the same time we help them with the marketing. We get them marketers. Those are the things we do at Deejoftt. Most times, we help farmers also in terms inspections; inspecting their farms for them; we give them advice and counsel on what they need to do and what they need not to do.

In terms of irrigation supply, drip irrigation supply, quite a lot of times, we had people calling us that they need sprinkler. Some people call that they need drip irrigation kits it is quite easy for us to get them the Kits across Nigeria in the East, North and South West as well. We give them everything that they need for installation; sometimes they call Deejoft to say we need this, come and help us to install it; this is not just buying it, but we help them to install it. Those are the drip irrigation kits.

How do you provide agric chemicals, crop productions, farm planning, construction, farm inspections and consultation?

In terms of agrochemicals, in Deejoft, we try to make sure we partner with some companies that are into supply of agrochemicals; we do not provide it for farmers, we recommend to farmers the type of chemicals they will use for their agric farms. We give our customers the advice; we ask them: do you want to follow or you wish to go somewhere else? In terms of the farm inspections, we are the ones that handle the farms at the beginning. We tell them always call us whenever you are having a problem, we will send you one of our agronomists to inspect.

Crop production and farm planning

In terms of the farm planning, at Deejoft, the moment a client tell us that I am thinking of going into farming and I have so, so and so land; I am having one hectare of land I am having two hectares of land, we go for inspections first, after that, we come from the inspections, we tell them to do farm planning. In future, you can decide that you want to have a building around the place or you want to have a road; that’s what we advise them. Most times, farmers want to use some part of their land for parking; they don’t want to leave some parts of the land, we tell them to go ahead; we draw the plans of the farm, we engage them and advise them.

In terms of crop production, what we do is that we use our surveillance to check around the farm if in t there are no intruders that can tamper with the crop of the farm. During the stages of crop production, the periodic maintenance is done and the weeding. We help them in their crop to make sure that what they get is what they need at the end and also make their profits.

Can you tell us about your poultry farm constructions?

In terms of poultry farm constructions, poultry is not for people who want to rear chickens to eat in their house. When people call us and tell us that they want to invest in poultry, we tell them what capital it requires. We have a lot of increase in the field of poultry feeds, we advise our clients what we do is battery cage, which has to do with using galvanized wire and the size of the poultry is 120 birds that can take 150 birds. Mostly our clients go for 120 birds because it is cheaper than the other ones. We tell them if you have so and so land, these can take about 2,000 birds; this can take about 5,000 birds and this can take about 10,000 birds of the battery cage.

What comes up first is erecting the building and construction by the side at the entrance and roofing it. So, those are the things we do in the aspect of poultry construction. The budget of each customer determines what he or she is getting at the end of the day and it determines the output. People, who want to Venture into Laura more of broilers, we don’t install the battery cage for them; we do the construction from the beginning. For the hens, we try as much as possible to supply the birds that they need at the farm and the hens we also do some periodic checking. We have people that can go round and check the birds; the condition of the environment is not harsh just like human being; the birds need a conducive environment, cold not too hot. Those are the things we consider in terms of poultry farm construction.

What makes your organization an agriculture and agro allied?

One of the things that makes it an agro allied is we are trying to cater for the farmers and agricultural produce. We make sure that agricultural produce is processed into a finished product. In terms of produce, when you do the layers you are going to get the eggs that people consume. In terms of getting implements, in terms of providing the cassava machines that are used for processing, they are going to process what people are going to consume, they are going to export it abroad. We also provide inputs. These are the things that make our company an agro allied.

How do you provide creative ideas for those in agri-business?

We provide seminars for people to enlighten them; we are presently working on developing the idea of using robot that can walk on farms and also creating an application app to monitor the weather instead of listening to radio and weather chats and predicts the weather. Most of the things we are doing for farmers by giving them the idea of how they can increase productivity.

What makes your organizations one of the best drip irrigation systems in Nigeria and green house farm?

One of the things that distinguishes us from others are the services that we have; we combine the skills in terms of engineering; in terms of agronomy aspects; we combine to help farmers solve their needs our implements are affordable to farmers; it is something they can purchase and use in the farm. We go for inspections once they call us, we check their farms around and we give them advice. There are lots of green house farming but Deejoft is quite different, we combine our skills in terms of tech with agric and there is no company in Nigeria that does that and we use it to solve problems in agriculture. We go for farms’ inspections sometimes all night. You don’t need to book an hotel and also help farmers to reduce their risk they will waste much by investing so that they can get more in returns. Our customers’ experiences are very superb; we try as much as possible to get across to everyone that has been in touch with us.

What are the helps you offer in crop productions?

In terms of crop production like I earlier said, most of the things we do apart from the site testing; apart from purchasing the seeds, the fertilizers and the agro-chemicals, most of the things we do medically; we check the infections medically. In three weeks, we have to send someone to them for inspections to find out if these things are doing very well; these are most of the helps we offer in terms of crop production.

Can you tell us about your farming and contract farming?

In terms of farming, most times, a lot of people want to venture into farming. I can decide to have a farm without contracting anyone and at the same time I might decide to contact a company to help. In terms of the contract farming, most of the things we do for farmers, people have the money they have the land and I don’t want to do it on my own I am going to lose it all. I tell the farmers if you are investing 1 million naira and we are going to handle everything for you, you are going to get the profit but it will be 50:50 per cent risk in case unforeseen circumstances happen like fire, flood etç. You are not going to get anything, you are going to get 500,000 out of your money due to unforeseen circumstances provided we have actually started doing something on the farm because as company, we have already invested a lot of resources on the farm.

Let’s say the person is giving us 1 million naira for 10 years; at the end of the 10 years he is telling us I am going to collect my money back .We tell our clients that contract farming is 50:50 per cent risk you are not going to get your full money, but you will get 50 per cent back. The reason is why we doing it we don’t want a situation I have investment this month and next month and something happens and the company is not going to give me anything; that is why do a kind of contract farming for people who want to invest in contract farming is just for people who feels that I want to do these things I don’t have the time to do it can you help me, because farming is very risky; you cannot say what will happen tomorrow; Fulani’s herdsmen can come around and destroy the farms. So, these are the unforeseen circumstances that can happen in Nigeria. One of our workers was kidnapped at Ilorin; he was bailed with three million naira. If you invest 3.5 million naira in our company and somebody was kidnapped and bailed with two million naira; we are going to give you 50 per cent out of your money because the company is actually running at a loss.

What are your plans to expand your business in terms of agriculture?

We are planning to have a lot of hectares of land; talking about 1,000 hectares of land. It requires a lot of funds; we have approached some investors who we believe they can give us the money to do the farming; we are looking forward to see if we can get grants from the government and investors in abroad. We have partnership with some companies in China. So, as soon we have the money, we are able to import as well and that will help us to grow more. So, those are the things that we are planning.

Why did you go into Agribusiness Consult?

First of all, I studied Agric right from the University and during my internship; I was privileged to work in Osogbo, Osun State capital. What we do there is maintenance of farm produce. When I was posted to the Venture department, I didn’t know what I was going to do; now, I had to report to someone in Kwale that happens to be their farms, about 75 hectares of land. So, like play, we started everything and they introduced me to our farm manager and there, we started our farming process.

For a better society