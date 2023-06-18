We’ll accept Aregbesola when he apologises genuinely– Igbimo Agba Osun APC

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

An elders forum of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Igbimo Agba has said the party is open to receive the former Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola if he apologises genuinely.

This was contained in a release signed by the Chairman of the forum, Chief Sola Akinwumi.

Akinwumi said the Osun APC remains intact while the leadership is exploring various means to unite the party.

According to him, the elders group resolved that the party will embrace any party member who is truly apologetic for his wrong actions.

“It has come to the knowledge of this body some comments made by the Fmr Gov/Minister of Interior H/E. Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola during his recent event in Osun State and wish to inform the public that our Party’s door is opened to any Party member who is ready to apologize genuinely to the Party for his/her misdeeds.

“Finally, this body deeply appreciates all committed and loyal members for their unwavering and firm support for the Party despite all odds,” the release stated.

For a better society