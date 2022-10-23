Welfare of Muslim, Christian pilgrims: Bauchi State governor commit N685 million to camp for use by Christians and  Muslims

Favour Ishember, Abuja

To improve the welfare and wellbeing of the state pilgrims, the Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed has built an ultra-modern permanent Hajj camp at Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport, Bauchi, worth N658 million for use by both Christian and Muslim pilgrims.

In particular, the governor reiterated the commitment of his administration to ensure the welfare and wellbeing of both Muslims and Christians intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia and Jerusalem.

Mohammed gave the assurance when the official Master of the Ceremony of Bauchi State Government, Chadi Mohammed, conducted members of the FCT Minister’s Press Corps on a tour of the ultra-modern permanent Hajj camp.

Mohammed who noted that the Government of Bauchi State recognized that the people of the state were very religious, and needed to be provided with some amenities to discharge the sixth pillar of Islam, said the decision to built the camp was born out of the desire of his administration to improve the welfare and wellbeing of the state pilgrims as well as enhance the quality of life of the people of the state.

The governor said the camp, which was the best in West Africa has an administrative block, camp clinic, over 1,500 capacity multi-purpose hall, mosque and ablution area.

He further said the camp would also be used for commercial purposes and assured that the journey of pilgrims from Bauchi to Saudi Arabia would be done with respect and dignity.

” The camp has male and female hostels with many rooms, screening hall, 1, 500 capacity multipurpose hall, mosque, ablution sites, toilets, kitchen and a clinic.”

“Aside being close to the airport, the proximity of the camp to the airforce base would help ensure security and safety of pilgrims.”

It will be recall that Independent Hajj Reporters (IHR), an organisation that monitor Hajj activities in Nigeria and in Saudi Arabia recently honoured the Bauchi State Government with a prestigious award of excellent as the state with Modern Hajj camp in Nigeria and overall in camping activities during the 2022 Hajj Operation

Speaking shortly after receiving the Award on behalf of the Bauchi State Government, the Executive Secretary of the Bauchi State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Malam Abdurrahman Ibrahim Idris, thanked Independent Hajj reporters IHR for the honor, saying this is one of the Award, worth celebrating by the good people of Bauchi state. .

Idris admittedly said the hajj camp project was part of the Governor Bala Muhammad administration’s strategy towards ensuring the comfort of the Bauchi pilgrims right from home.

He reiterated the commitment of his board to perform maximally to win more awards in the future and applauded the Governor for his contributions and logistics support to Hajj administration that made the State proud.