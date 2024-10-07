Welfare: NAFDAC workers begin indefinite strike

The Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government-Owned Companies, an affiliate of the Trade Union Congress representing employees of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, has initiated an indefinite strike due to unresolved promotion controversies and welfare concerns.

The decision to strike comes after multiple meetings with NAFDAC management yielded no positive outcomes regarding critical issues affecting staff, reports ChannelsTV on Monday.

The aggrieved workers expressed that their grievances had not been addressed, prompting this drastic action.

“This decision is a result of NAFDAC Management’s failure to address the critical issues outlined in the communiqué within the given time frame,” stated Dr Ejor Michael, Secretary of the TUC, in a statement accompanying the strike announcement.

According to the communiqué SSASCGOC/NAFDAC/COMMUNIQUE/VOL.1, issued on October 4, 2024, the workers outlined several key issues that remain unresolved. These include:

Review of the 2024 Promotion Examination Results

Appointment of Directors for Public Affairs and Special Duties

Training Institute placements for North West and North East extractions

Reform of Promotion Examination Content

Timely Disclosure of APER/PER/KPI Scores

Resolution of Tied Promotion Examination Scores

Qualification and Conversion Criteria for Promotion Examinations

Creation of a Psychology Officer Cadre in accordance with the HOS Circular

Relocation of the Danida Fellowship and centralization of training to the Personnel and Research Services (PRS)

Payment of all pending burial expenses, life insurance, and repatriation allowances

Salary arrears for employees from 2022, among other demands.

The communiqué emphasised that the Congress, after thorough discussions, “unanimously resolved to embark on an indefinite nationwide strike across all NAFDAC formations, commencing Monday, 7th October 2024.”

It further directed all workers to withdraw their services in compliance with the strike action.

“In view of the foregoing, all staff are advised to remove their personal belongings from their offices, as no one, regardless of rank or cadre, will be allowed entry into any NAFDAC office during the strike period,” the statement cautioned.

The release underscored the seriousness of the situation, stating, “The Congress considers this ongoing inaction insufferable and accentuates that the industrial action will continue unabated until all demands specified in the communiqué are fully met.”

SSASCGOC State and Zonal Coordinators have been tasked with ensuring strict adherence to this directive, as the union calls on its members for cooperation in executing the indefinite strike effectively.