Weeks after son regained freedom, gunmen abduct Ango Abdullahi’s daughter-in-law

.Mechanic kills kidnap kingpin, dies in Jos

.Nobody kidnapped at Kara – Ogun govt

Chairman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Professor Ango Abdullahi, has revealed that his daughter-in-law has been abducted by terrorists in Kaduna State.

The abduction is coming one month after Sadiq, his son was released from captivity by the bandits who abducted passengers of the Abuja-Kaduna train on March 28.

According to Daily Trust, Ango Abdullahi confirmed the abduction of his daughter-in-law on Wednesday, saying the victim’s four children were also abducted.

“My daughter-in-law, Ramatu Samaila, was among the abductees including her four children. She is the wife of my son-in-law who is the village head of Yakawada,” he said.

According to the report, the bandits invaded Yakawada village in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna on Tuesday night and immediately stormed the residence of Alhaji Rilwanu Saidu, the village head.

The report said after abducting the village head’s immediate family members, they also kidnapped some victims at the residence of the monarch’s neighbour.

“They also went to the resident of the neighbour to the village head and kidnapped the house hold, Abubakar Mijinyawa along with his two wives, namely Aisha and Hajara. And the two wives were both nursing mothers who were abducted with their little babies.”

The source further stated that the bandits killed one patrol guard, Aminu Lawal during the attack.

Three people, who sustained injuries in the attack, are said to be receiving treatment at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Zaria.

Ango Abdullahi’s son was among the over 60 passengers abducted on a Kaduna-bound train in March. He was released after four months in captivity.

However, When the kidnappers discovered that one of them had been killed, they forced themselves into Umar Abdullahi’s house and killed him.

Friends and family have commended a mechanic simply identified as Umar Abdullahi, saying he died a hero for killing a bandit leader who came along with his gang members to abduct him.

The mechanic and the kidnapper died during a gun battle around NEPA community in Jos Local Government Area of Plateau State where the incident occurred.

The kidnappers reportedlt stormed Umar Abdullahi’s compound around 2:00am on Tuesday, August 9, and attempted to abduct him. Bearing his gun, the mechanic engaged the kidnappers in a shootout during which he killed one of them who turned out to be their leader.

According to an eye witness, Idris Ibrahim, Umar Abdullahi shot one of the kidnappers dead in an attempt to foil the abduction.

“When the remaining kidnappers discovered that one of them had been killed, they forced themselves into Umar’s house and killed him. The corpse of the kidnapper had been taken to Katako Police Divisional Headquarters,” the resident narrated.

A friend of Umar Abdullahi, Sunday Mathew took to his Facebook page on Wednesday, August 10, to mourn his friend.

“My Friend umar we were together yesterday only for me this morning to hear you are no more. Your killers will not go unpunished. You died a hero by killing one of them RIP.” he wrote.

Also, The Ogun State government has denied information being peddled around about the kidnapping of people in Kara, a border settlement between the state and Lagos.

A statement in Abeokuta on Wednesday by the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Alhaji AbdulWaheed Odusile described the news as fake and urged the people to ignore it.

“The attention of the general public is being drawn to a fake news making the rounds about purported kidnappings taking place at Kara, a settlement in Obafemi Owode local government area of Ogun State.

“The information is not only fake, but also a calculated attempt by some unscrupulous elements in the society to create fear and panic in the people of the area in particular and the state in general, thereby causing chaos.

“There is no kidnapping taking place in Kara or anywhere in Ogun State.The state is peaceful, safe and secure for all law abiding citizens and businesses.

“The general public should ignore such rumour and go about their businesses normally and peacefully”, the statement said, adding that the state Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has ordered the Police and other security agencies to be on their toes and ensure all round security and protection for all law abiding citizens.

While urging those spreading the rumour to desist from such, the statement warned that the full weight of the law will be brought down on those bent