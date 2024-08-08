Weak institutions frustrating Tinubu’s developmental policies, says Ganduje

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has blamed weak institutions of government for the slow impact of reform policies introduced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration.

Ganduje however assured that before long the positive results of the reforms will be felt throughout the country and he pleaded for patience and understanding from members of the public.

The National Chairman, who spoke on Wednesday at the party Secretariat during a meeting with executive members of the APC branch in the United States of America, explained that the administration meant well for the people and would not deliberately inflict pain on Nigerians.

According to Ganduje, “Mr. President is doing all that’s needed to be done and in a matter of time, we’ll come out of this because he is working very hard on the economy and very soon we will see positive results.

“Our institutions are weak. Unless we have strong institutions, you will find it difficult to implement whatever good policies you may have.”

Dr, Ganduje expressed delight with the APC USA members for identifying with the parent body adding that history has been made with the presence of the party representatives.

“Today history is made, it’s a day we cannot forget. They came from one of the farthest places in the world, from the USA to show commitment, to show your love; to show that you’re truly Nigerians serving abroad.

“We are highly delighted with that. From history we have checked, since the time of military politics where we have political parties involved during AD, AC, ACN, down to APC of today, some of you have been in such associations that led into political parties.

“So, there’s no doubt that you are committed party men and women, and we appreciate your coming.

There’s no doubt, as a developing country, even the so called developed economist, they have their turbulence in one way or the other.

“So, it’s not surprising that Nigeria is having its own shell of the problem. This is not the first time.

You’ll recall that whenever there is a reform agenda, obstacles must be on the way, as a result people must suffer in one way or the other.

But, in the long run, everything will go according to plan. We are aware that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, came in with the intention to introduce reforms.So, we welcome you all,” Ganduje said.

Earlier, leader of the delegation, Professor Adesegun Labinjo, who also serves as Chapter Chairman stated that the group came to Nigeria to show solidarity with the party and the government at this trying period.

“As you can see, even in this period or month of protest when many have reportedly fled Nigeria, we are here to support the President and our party and in solidarity with the people and to plead that they should be patient with the administration and allow the reforms being put in place run their

course.

“We did issue a press release in this regard. Please note that the APC-USA as we know it today started as AD-USA in1999 and metamorphosed

into Action Congress (AD) and some elements from PDP led by the then VP Atiku), Action Congress of

Nigeria and now All Progressives Congress.

“We were there from the beginning when APC was formed around

February 2013 and was officially registered by INEC in July 2013. We were the ones that welcomed our then Vice Presidential candidate, Professor Yemi Osinbajo to Washington DC in January 2015 in the heat of the 2015 presidential campaign, In July 2015, we (APC-USA) welcomed and had closed door meeting with ex- President Mohammadu Buhari at the Nigerian Embassy in Washington DC during his first official visit to the United States.

“We have done so much for APC selflessly with little or nothing to show for it in terms of recognition or compensation from the party or the party controlled government, regardless, we will continue to fly the flag of the party in the United States of America.”