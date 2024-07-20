We won’t politicise education in Rivers, Fubara assures

Inaugurates Senior Secondary Schools, UBE Boards

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has said that great care has been taken to choose seasoned educationalists to administer two strategic schools’ boards without compromising the process with political considerations.

The Governor insisted that if a better Rivers State that is educationally prosperous is to be achieved, then things must be done rightly at the foundation levels of education.

Governor Fubara made the remark while inaugurating chairmen and members of the Rivers State Senior Secondary Schools Board and the State Universal Basic Education Board at the Executive Chambers of Government House in Port Harcourt on Friday.

The Governor stated that it is important to him to constitute the boards because of his passion to change the trajectory of education in the State and provide a system that will effectively groom Rivers children.

Governor Fubara explained: “I have been very patient on carrying out this assignment because I know the importance of these two boards, more especially the board of the Universal Basic Education. This is because it is the foundation of all the educational developments of everybody.

“You cannot get it right, if you make mistakes from the UBE. That is why I have been really patient in inaugurating these boards after the expiration of the tenure of the past board members.

“I believe that at this point in time, we shouldn’t play politics with everything. We should get some things right, build a foundation for a better Rivers State,” he emphasised.

Governor Fubara reiterated that the priority areas of his administration for 2025 remain education, health and agriculture, which, according to him, will be given the needed attention through policy implementation and budgetary allocation to achieve the desired targets.

He said: “So, the inauguration of these boards today is the beginning of our 2025 programme for the good people of Rivers State, and I believe strongly that we are going to achieve it together as one people who believe in a better Rivers State.”

Governor Fubara charged the board members not only to count themselves lucky to have been appointed but to be committed also to their assigned duties and bring about the needed transformation in the sub-sector.

He said, “So, I can proudly say that, I have no doubt in the capacity of these ones that are here, that are fortunate in the midst of over seven million people that are our supporters and wonderful people of Rivers State.

“I count you very lucky, and I believe strongly that this assignment that the Rivers State Government is giving to you, you are going to deliver on it with all amount of commitment. I believe that a lot of good things will happen in our educational sector.”

Governor Fubara, who urged the board members not to disappoint the confidence reposed in them, particularly enjoined the Chairman of the UBEB, Chief David Briggs, to ensure that he improved on the existing standard at the board.

The Governor said, “For the UBEB, I know that there is a standard that is already set. The immediate past chairman did his best. He might not be correct or right in everything, but I know that there is a level of discipline in that section of our educational system.

“I am saying this to you here because I will not tolerate anything that will bring down that standard. Rather, I will want that standard to be improved upon,” he said.

Governor Fubara also charged the State Senior Secondary Schools Board to commence the promotion exercise for teachers, which, he said, has been delayed because there was no board in place.

Speaking on behalf of his members, the Chairman of the Rivers State Senior Secondary Schools Board, Dr. Sam Emejuru, thanked the Governor for finding them worthy to serve in such capacity out of over seven million people in Rivers State.

He said: “What I want to assure you is that we are not going to disappoint you. We are going to carry out our duties efficiently, diligently and with fairness to everyone.

“We take cognizance of the fact that we know you are very passionate about education. So, we are not going to joke with this responsibility assigned to us.

“We are assuring you that we shall not be found wanting. We are going to deliver as you have trusted us to give us this assignment.”

In his speech, on behalf of his members, the Chairman of Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board, Chief David Briggs, expressed gratitude to God and to the Governor for reposing high level of confidence in them with such assignment.

He said: “Our commitment will be unalloyed. We are assuring you that we will not disappoint you, knowing how meticulous, detailed, passionate, and of course, how result-oriented you are.

“We will not disappoint you. We will not disappoint your government, and in totality, we will not disappoint the people of Rivers State. We will be at your side, as your foot soldiers to realize the educational heights you have as a vision for Rivers State.”

Those inaugurated for the Rivers State Senior Secondary Schools Board included: Dr. Sam Emejuru as chairman, with Mr. Francis Jacob, Dr. Grace Jaja, Mrs. Jemina Margaret Briggs, and Mrs. Love Aguma as members.

For the Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. David Theophilus Briggs is the chairman with Nwuke Anucha, Dr Alom Anyanya Austin-Mba, Dr. Walson Ominini as members, while Mrs. Ibiere Pepple is secretary.