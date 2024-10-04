We won’t allow anybody cause instability in Rivers – Gov Fubara

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has said that his administration is determined to support the cause of developing a sustainable democracy, and will therefore, not tolerate any misguided group or individual attempting to create confusion or any form of instability in the State.

The Governor also urged every registered voter and leaders of political groups to ensure they are at their polling units on Saturday, 5th day of October, 2024, to participate in the process that will usher in new political leadership in the 23 Local Government Councils.

Governor Fubara gave the charge while addressing Rivers Political Stakeholders who converged at Government House in Port Harcourt on Thursday, preparatory for the October 5th Local Government election.

The Governor said the meeting was convened to give the political class and the generality of the electorate in the State the needed assurances of the support of the State Government to the electoral process as it gravitates towards its climax.

Governor Fubara stated that the meeting was made open to the public and the media because it is time to strengthen the message across to the people on the importance of the election to the sustainability of democracy in the State.

The Governor emphasised that the position and resolve of the State Government on the forthcoming election is clear, adding that it will be conducted and concluded.

Governor Fubara said: “First, I want to thank everyone of you for being very peaceful. You see, I didn’t make any mistake when I said, we need to follow this struggle with a different tactics.

“If you have very special egg that you are carrying, and somebody is coming to fight you, do you need to fight the person? Won’t you use your two hands to grab the basket of the egg? Even if the person is chasing you, if you run and hit your foot and the basket of egg falls, who is going to lose, is it not you? You can see why we are very careful, and we are following this course with AI.

“Secondly, I want to assure you that the Local Government election is about the State. I might not be a lawyer but at least, I understand that it is a State matter.

“And, thirdly, from the beginning of this process to the end is within the purview of the State. It has nothing to do with any federal judicial institution to disrupt it. So, we should understand this fact and play according to the rule.”

The Governor wondered why some self-serving people are bent on hatching their plot to derail the course of the election when states that have no duly elected Local Government Councils across the country are endeavouring to do so in order not to run foul of the Supreme Court ruling.

He said: “10 States of the federation have conducted elections with 2023 voter register. I don’t know why things of Rivers State are always different. Is it that when it comes to the law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, where it concerns Rivers State, it’s a different thing?

“Anyway, today, we are here to assure you that as a government, we are prepared to support the electoral body to conduct a free, fair and credible election for the peace-loving people Rivers State.”

Governor Fubara revealed how his insistence on peace, and determination to follow the electoral process through had unsettled some persons.

Those so unsettled, he said, have resorted to protesting on the streets to attract public sympathy, something they had mocked in the past, which indicates, that he and his team have truly won over the detractors.

Governor Fubara alluded that some of those on the streets are people they hired either from places like Obinze-Ngwa, boundary towns between Imo and Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government, and Akwa Ibom, who they brought into the city to protest.

The Governor emphasised that no matter the guise or level of ‘aluta continua’ posture that the detractors adopt, the Local Government election will go on.

He added, “Our AI pattern of doing things has even made people to turn to the chant of aluta. There was a time, when they told the public that they can’t protest.

“Look at some of them, they are now behaving like members of labour unions, protesting like students. They have turned to aluta professions. Going by the analysis that they posed then, we can say, there are every signal that they have failed.

“So, if today, this same persons have resolved to aluta pattern, it means that we have also won. So, we need to be very careful and follow this course with tact.”

Governor Fubara insisted that the Local Government election will have only those resident in the State who are registered voters participating.

He said: “Go, do what the law says you should do, as demanded by the RSIEC Law, and leave the rest. RSIEC will take it from there, and when RSIEC finishes its part, the State Government will also take it from that point and finish its part, and the process will all be consummated by the special grace of God in a few days coming.”

Governor Fubara also said: “You know this election, I am the greatest loser because my party is not participating. It is the truth!

“But because of the Supreme Court ruling that there must be elected officials to manage the affairs of local governments, as a Governor, I have to obey that.

“It did not end there. The President, after the Supreme Court ruling, invited us and we had an understanding that we have a compliance duration of 90 days. So, what we are doing here is to make sure that even if my party is not participating, the local council process must stand for Rivers State.

“And a good number of you here are my party faithful and you are not even benefiting from it, and you are here supporting us. So, what is the problem?

“So, I want to thank you for supporting democracy. I want to thank you for ensuring that there is rule of law. I want to thank you for sticking your neck out to make sure that Rivers State still stands among the comity of States.”

Governor Fubara appealed to everyone to return to their various LGAs, follow the process, be law abiding, and eschew violence.

He also expressed appreciation to some leaders, who he described as very respectable and have name of honour because they can see the truth and stand by it boldly, as true patriots of the State.

He added, “I want to thank you for standing with us and assure you that with your strength, we will continue to stand with the flag, and we will not let the flag of Rivers State down by any means.

“So, let me conclude by assuring you again, don’t allow anybody, don’t allow any propaganda, don’t allow any aluta movement, and don’t allow any story from the pit of hell to deter your spirit at this point.

“I am really happy that everyone is in high spirit. Be assured that the government will do everything to make sure that Rivers State is not put in any state of confusion,” he added.