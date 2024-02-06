We will resist govt’s plan to relocate polytechnic from our town, Osun community vows

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

The residents of Esa-Oke in the Obokun local government have protested the government of Ademola Adeleke’s alleged plan to relocate the state College of Technology from the town.

In a video obtained by our correspondent, Monday, the community swore to employ whatever means necessary to resist the government’s plan.

The youth of the town who spoke in the video stated that the plan to relocate ten of the sixteen departments in the institution to Ibokun, the hometown of the chairman of the governing council, Diran Odeyemi, has been exposed.

“We will barricade the school gate Tuesday with masquerade. Whoever wants to shoot should shoot us and whoever wants to kill us should not hesitate,” the youths said.

Reacting to the allegation, the Commissioner for Education, Dipo Eluwole, stated that the reports of relocating some department of the institution elsewhere is “unfounded and entirely baseless, saying the allegation “must have emanated from anti-government individuals who are enemies of peace, tranquility, and progress of the State.

“The Ministry enjoins the good people of Esa-Oke community to rest assured that the Institution continues to exist within the community as there are no plans to establish any Satellite campus in the now, by Osun State Government.”

Similarly, in a separate statement, the chairman governing council, Diran Odeyemi, explained that the council intends to apply to the NBTE for approval of a proposed program in mass communication, and that the new program will necessitate the installation of facilities for instruction and practicals.

“For the purpose of emphasis, we are not relocating any department away from the main campus of the College. What we plan to do is to expand our academic scope through mounting of new programs without adding more burden to finances of the institution,” Odeyemi said.