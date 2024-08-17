We will not allow backlog of promotion exercise –Abiodun

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has assured public servants in the state that his administration would put measures in place to ensure that the backlog of promotion exercises is avoided.

Governor Abiodun made this known during the celebration of the year 2024 Public Service Week Symposium with the theme, “Building a Socially Responsive Public Service in the 21st Century: The Place of Ethics and Values,” held at the Oba’s Complex, Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

He assured public servants in the state that his administration will not neglect their contributions to the state.

The Governor, who described Ethics and Values as the guiding principles that shape the actions and decisions that, in turn, form the foundation upon which trust and credibility are built, urged public servants to continue to remain steadfast in their commitment to the state through their unwavering adherence to the ethics and values guiding the public service.

“We are aware that some of you are due for promotion in 2023 and 2024. I assure you that we are putting in place mechanisms and engaging with the office of the Head of Service to avoid any backlog of promotion exercises.

“Be rest assured that we cannot afford to neglect or toy with the careers of our very energetic and vibrant public servants,” he said.

Prince Abiodun also noted that he has approved the domestication of resolutions of the National Council of Establishment in relation to entry qualifications and career progressions, disclosing that public servants in the state now stand to enjoy a 50 per cent health insurance subsidy.

“I have graciously approved the domestication of several resolutions of the National Council of Establishment, including those related to entry qualifications, career progressions, and other establishment matters in the public service.

“Our administration took a significant step towards enhancing the welfare of our public servants by launching the formal sector of the health insurance scheme with a 50% subsidy exclusively for our public servants.

“This translates to and means that Ogun State workers will only pay N500 monthly compared to the N1,000 paid by other beneficiaries in that scheme,” he added.

Governor Abiodun noted that the core of a socially responsible public service lies in understanding and addressing the needs of the people it serves.

He also noted that his administration, in the last five years, has consistently demonstrated its commitment to capacity building and human capital development within the state public service, adding that significant resources have been committed toward the sponsorship of public servants to professional conferences and seminars in and out of the country.

He commended the Head of Service, Mr. Kehinde Onasanya, for being a committed, dependable, and strong ally in the “#Building the Future Together” agenda of his administration.

In his welcome address, Mr. Onasanya commended the Governor for approving the payment of a 50% premium for public servants willing to partake in the health insurance scheme of the state government.

A former Head of Service, Abayomi Sobande, who spoke on behalf of other former Heads of Service present, urged civil and public servants in the state to continue to give their unalloyed support to the present administration.

The state chairman of the Joint Negotiating Council (JNC), Comrade Isa Olude, appreciated the Governor for his good gesture towards the public service through prompt payment of allowances, salaries, and the recent payment of a 50% premium for public servants willing to enjoy the health insurance scheme.

He assured the Governor of the unalloyed support of public servants toward the success of his administration.

