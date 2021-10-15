We will continue to promote religious harmony – Makinde

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, on Thursday, reiterated his administration’s commitment to the promotion of religious harmony in the state.

The governor, who spoke at the 8th day Fidau Service in honour of the late Chief Imam of Ogbomoso Land, Sheik Asafa Sanusi, held at the Oghomoso Eid Praying Ground, where he was represented by his Chief of Staff, Hon. Segun Ogunwuyi, said that the late Chief Imam was an epitome of peace and integrity.

The governor, while commiserating with the Ogbomoso Muslim Community, enjoined the religious bodies in the state to keep supporting the present administration.

He described Sheik Asafa Sanusi as a peacemaker, adding that he preached and practised religious harmony.

A statement by Mr. Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Makinde, indicated that the Fidau was attended by top government officials and Islamic scholars from across the South West, Kogi and Kwara states.

“What we have seen here today reflects that Baba lived a very good life. “This is because I can see people from all walks of life and from every corner of Nigeria. I condole with all the members of the family and pray that Almighty Allah (SWT) will give you the fortitude to bear the loss.”

He also charged religious leaders to continue to promote religious harmony adding that the local government chairmen and political leaders across the state should be relied upon as the first port of call when the need arises to intimate government of any untoward development.

He said: “If there is anything that has to do with religion, which you feel the government should be involved in, please, let us know. Don’t fold your arms and leave us to do things the way we like. So, please, I can tell you that this is the first line of engagement.

“The S.A Islamic Affairs has been appointed to oversee issues on Islam with the Muslim community. This is to let you know that we have layers of engagement and we have people that we can talk to within the government anytime.”

Earlier in his Fidau message, Sheik Daud Alfanla, charged the congregation to emulate the life of the departed Chief Imam and prayed for the departed soul, stressing that it is the sunnah of Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) to remember any deceased Muslim in their prayers.

The eighth-day Fidau prayer was attended by Islamic Scholars, Muslim Umma, traditional rulers, politicians, and well-wishers.

Among other representatives of the state government were, the Deputy Chief of Staff, Abudamajeed Mogbonjubola, Commissioner for Trades and Investment, Olasunkanmi Olaleye, Special Assistant to the state government on Islamic affairs, Imam Abdurasheed Abdul Azeez, among others.

